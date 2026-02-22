Figure skaters Lee Hae-in, Cha Jun-hwan bring Korean culture to the Exhibition Gala
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 16:31
Korean figure skating national team member Lee Hae-in transformed into a grim reaper — a saja, if you will — for the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, her durumagi (traditional Korean overcoat) billowing behind her as she skated in one of the most important fashion capitals of the world.
Lee performed during the gala at the Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Saturday. Despite placing eighth in the women's singles, the national team skater stood on a prestigious stage reserved only for medalists and top athletes.
Lee portrayed a member of the fictional boy band the Saja Boys from the hit Netflix animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), skating to its song “Your Idol” (2025). Alongside her durumagi, she wore a black gat (traditional Korean hat) and carried a folding fan.
In the middle of her routine, Lee removed the outer robe, transforming into a member of the film's fictional girl group HUNTR/X, and began skating to HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” (2025).
Like the lyrics — “I broke into a million pieces, and I can't go back / But now I’m seeing all the beauty in the broken glass / The scars are part of me” — Lee has confronted and overcome a past marked by twists and turns.
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo before departing for Italy, Lee said she choreographed the routine after watching the movie.
“I was deeply moved after watching ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’” she said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be invited [to the gala], I can’t go without the proper costume. I’ll bring a gat and a fan.”
Cha Jun-hwan, who placed fourth in the men’s singles, also performed at the gala to “Not a Dream” (2025), which combines elements of traditional Korean music with musician Song So-hee’s vocals.
Dressed in a white top and black pants, Cha blended triple jumps, step sequences and spins to further highlight Korea's lyrical beauty.
“What first drew me to figure skating was the sense of freedom that it gave me,” Cha said. “When I heard this song, I felt that same freedom, so I chose it for the gala. And at a global festival such as the Olympics, I wanted to skate to a piece that represents Korea.”
Cha later appeared during women’s singles skater Nina Petrokina’s gala performance. He joined Ilia Malinin of the United States in a skit in which they playfully courted Petrokina and were rejected.
Spain’s ice dance duo Olivia Smart and Tim Dieck’s routine included kicking a soccer ball on the ice — a reference to Spain’s bid to win the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America.
Malinin, who narrowly missed a medal in the men’s singles due to a jump error, impressed the crowd with a high-difficulty quadruple toe loop followed by a backflip to cap the show.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
