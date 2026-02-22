Korea misses out on Olympic speed skating medals for first time in 24 years

Speed skater Chung Jae-won reflects on missed chances in mass start speed skating final

Korea hits gold medal target at Milan-Cortina Olympics with late push by short track skaters

Figure skaters Lee Hae-in, Cha Jun-hwan bring Korean culture to the Exhibition Gala

Related Stories

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan reminisces on teenage Olympic debut, refuses to label 2026 Games as his last

Figure skater Lee Hae-in in 9th place after short program in women's singles

Japan's Miura and Kihara stage comeback to secure country's first-ever Olympic pairs title

Figure skaters Shin Ji-a, Lee Hae-in to take to the ice for short program in women's singles

Cha Jun-hwan reveals ankle injury after Olympics performance