From the back to the front and lows to highs, bobsleigh pilot Kim Jin-su was made for the Olympics
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 22:02
- LEE JIAN
The four-man bobsleigh team piloted by Kim Jin-su finished eighth on Sunday at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, building momentum toward future medal contention.
"I am not discouraged," the 31-year-old sledder told reporters after the race at the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. "Our start times are strong — among the top three. But I am only in my fourth year as a pilot, and I still lack strengths in driving. That’s why we haven’t been able to fully realize our potential.
"My goal is to push forward and achieve a better result at the next Winter Olympics in France in four years."
Kim's team — including pushmen Kim Sun-wook and Kim Hyeong-geun, and brakeman Lee Geon-u — had a strong build-up to the Games, finishing third at the sport’s World Cup in November and raising hopes for Korea’s second bobsleigh medal after its four-man silver in 2018.
It concluded the Milan-Cortina Olympics with a combined time of 3 minutes 39.24 seconds across runs 1 to 4. Germany’s team led by Johannes Lochner took first place with 3 minutes 37.57 seconds followed by compatriot Francesco Friedrich in second with 3 minutes 38.14 seconds. The bronze medal went to Switzerland’s Michael Vogt and his team which came in at 3 minutes 38.64 seconds.
Bobsleigh is a high-speed Winter Olympic sport where teams of one, two or four athletes navigate a gravity-powered sled down a narrow, icy track reaching speeds over 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) on tracks 1,200 to 1,500 meters (3,900 to 4,900 feet) long.
Ahead of the 2026 Winter Games, Kim showed confidence, telling reporters “I’ve shed more sweat than anyone else,” according to a report in the JoongAng Ilbo published Feb. 3.
A former track-and-field sprinter, Kim took up bobsleigh in 2013 when he was a senior in high school after a recommendation from his gym teacher.
He quickly demonstrated potential by winning the high school division at the 2013 Chairman’s Cup Bobsleigh and Skeleton Start Championship. He went on to be named to the preliminary entry list for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and represented Korea at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
“I’ve competed in many events since starting in 2013, but the Olympics stand out the most,” Kim told the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation in a 2022 interview. “At the 2014 Sochi Games, I was there mainly to gain experience. By the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, I felt my skills had improved significantly, but I didn’t pass the final team selection test. In February 2022 at the Beijing Olympics, I was able to compete as a main athlete, which makes it the most memorable Games for me.”
Kim made his Olympic debut at the Beijing Games, competing in the two-man and four-man teams led by Won Yun-jong, a silver medalist in four-man bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The team finished 18th in the four-man event and 19th in the two-man event in 2022.
Kim sat as the brakeman then, training in that position for nearly 10 years with the senior national team. As the last man in the sled, he was responsible for pushing it at the start and pulling the brake lever to safely stop after crossing the finish line.
However, he switched positions to become a pilot, the leading position, following Won’s retirement, taking on the responsibility of steering through the course with pulleys and ropes.
He reportedly developed his own training methods as a pilot, drawing inspiration from boxing drills. As the position requires visual acuity to read variables on the track accurately in milliseconds, Kim trained with a double-end bag, a ball attached to the floor and ceiling by an elastic cord, allowing it to rebound — sharpening his reaction speed by striking it with his fists.
Kim made an immediate impact after stepping into the pilot role, capturing a bronze medal at a World Cup event in February 2024. Throughout the 2024–25 and current season, he consistently delivered strong performances, placing in the top 10 in both the two-man and four-man competitions.
At the Milan-Cortina Olympics, Kim also competed in the two-man race with brakeman Kim Hyeong-geun. The team ranked 13th overall.
He teared up during the last interview on Sunday as he looked back on his team's journey to the Games.
"My teammates worked incredibly hard and performed well. The driving mistakes were mine. I’m sorry I couldn’t bring home a medal for them. I’m deeply grateful to my family and to everyone in the country who supported us."
