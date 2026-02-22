Korea unable to win medals on penultimate day of Winter Games
Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 08:02
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Korea failed to add to its medal total at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday, the penultimate day of the quadrennial event.
Speed skater Chung Jae-won came the closest but he finished in fifth place in the men's start at Milano Speed Skating Stadium in Milan. With a time of 8:04.60, Chung ended up 0.18 second behind the bronze medal winner from Italy, Andrea Giovannini.
Park Ji-woo ended up in 14th place in the women's mass start, the very last speed skating race of these Olympic Games. This is the first time that Korea went without a speed skating medal since 2002.
Also on Saturday, both of the South Korean four-man bobsleigh teams found themselves outside medal contention at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, 260 kilometers northeast of Milan. A team piloted by Kim Jin-su ranked in eighth place after the first two runs with a time of 1:49.50. The other Korean team, led by Suk Young-jin, ranked 23rd with 1:50.73.
These Winter Games will draw to a conclusion on Sunday, and the two bobsleigh teams will be the only Korean athletes in action.
Korea has 10 medals so far: three gold medals with women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating by Kim Gil-li, women's 3,000 meter short track speed skating relay and women's snowboard halfpipe by Choi Ga-on; four silver medals with women's 1,500 meter short track speed skating by Choi Min-jeong, men's 1,500 meter short track speed skating by Hwang Dae-heon. men's 5,000 meter short track speed skating and men's parallel giant slalom by Kim Sang-kyum; and three bronze medals with women's 1,000 meter short track speed skating by Kim Gil-li, men's 1,000 meter short track speed skating by Rim Jong-un and women's snowboard big air by Yu Seung-eun.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)