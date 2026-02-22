 Korean teams off pace in 4-man bobsleigh
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korean teams off pace in 4-man bobsleigh

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 10:24
A Korean bobsleigh team piloted by Kim Jin-su celebrates after completing the second run in the four-man bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Korean bobsleigh team piloted by Kim Jin-su celebrates after completing the second run in the four-man bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Two Korean teams both sat outside contention at the halfway mark of the four-man bobsleigh event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday.
 
A team piloted by Kim Jin-su ranked in eighth place after the first two runs at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo with a time of 1:49.50.
 

Related Article

 
Kim, his pushmen Kim Sun-wook and Kim Hyeong-geun, and brakeman Lee Geon-u posted a time of 54.60 seconds in the first run, and then 54.90 seconds in the second run.
 
Two more runs on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, will determine the final standings.
 
Kim's team won a World Cup bronze medal at the same Cortina track in November, raising hopes for Korea's second-ever medal in bobsleigh after a four-man silver medal in 2018.
 
However, Germany proved too much for anyone on Saturday.
 
One German team piloted by Johannes Lochner was in first place after the two runs at 1:48.61. Francesco Friedrich, the two-time defending champion from Germany, piloted his team to second place at 1:49.04. A third German team led by Adam Ammour was in third place at 1:49.20.
 
One Korean team in action, piloted by Suk Young-jin, finished in 23rd place with 1:50.73. Suk, Chae Byung-do, Chun Su-hyun and Lee Do-yun went 55.51 seconds in the first run and 55.22 seconds in the second run.

Yonhap
tags Korea Milan-Cortina 2026 2026 Olympics Olympic Games Olympics bobsleigh Kim Jin-su

More in Olympic Sports

Speed skater Chung Jae-won laments strategic miscue

Korea shut out of speed skating medals for 1st time in 24 yrs

Speed skater Chung Jae-won finishes 5th in men's mass start

Korean teams off pace in 4-man bobsleigh

Young short trackers taking valuable lessons from Olympic debut

Related Stories

Snowboarder Choi Ga-on reportedly diagnosed with three fractures after winning gold

Ice dancers miss out on free dance, remain grateful for Olympic experience

Teenage athletes deliver gold, bronze for Korea at Winter Olympics

Figure skater Alysa Liu's golden skate caps joyful comeback story

Korea unable to win medals on penultimate day of Winter Games
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)