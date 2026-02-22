Korean teams off pace in 4-man bobsleigh

Two Korean teams both sat outside contention at the halfway mark of the four-man bobsleigh event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday.A team piloted by Kim Jin-su ranked in eighth place after the first two runs at Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo with a time of 1:49.50.Kim, his pushmen Kim Sun-wook and Kim Hyeong-geun, and brakeman Lee Geon-u posted a time of 54.60 seconds in the first run, and then 54.90 seconds in the second run.Two more runs on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, will determine the final standings.Kim's team won a World Cup bronze medal at the same Cortina track in November, raising hopes for Korea's second-ever medal in bobsleigh after a four-man silver medal in 2018.However, Germany proved too much for anyone on Saturday.One German team piloted by Johannes Lochner was in first place after the two runs at 1:48.61. Francesco Friedrich, the two-time defending champion from Germany, piloted his team to second place at 1:49.04. A third German team led by Adam Ammour was in third place at 1:49.20.One Korean team in action, piloted by Suk Young-jin, finished in 23rd place with 1:50.73. Suk, Chae Byung-do, Chun Su-hyun and Lee Do-yun went 55.51 seconds in the first run and 55.22 seconds in the second run.Yonhap