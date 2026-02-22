Short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong reflects on her Olympic career
MILAN — Short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong marked the end of her Olympic journey and national team career with one gold and one silver medal at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday.
She placed second in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Friday, behind gold medalist Kim Gil-li.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve cried,” Choi said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in front of the Duomo di Milano, a cathedral church, on Saturday.
Shortly after Friday's race, she announced that she would retire from the national team.
Known for her expressionless focus on the ice and nicknamed the “Ice Princess,” Choi went into her final Olympics with a different mindset than she had for her previous Games.
“I started thinking about retirement while preparing for this season,” she said. “My knees and ankles are not in good shape, and I felt mentally exhausted. Honestly, I don’t think there’s anything left for me to achieve.”
But she does not plan to fully retire from the sport.
“Like how [volleyball player] Kim Yeon-kyoung played for her club after retiring from the national team, I will continue to compete for [Seongnam City Hall] and take part in various tournaments.”
Her fellow national team members did not know this would be her final Olympics.
“I could change my mind, but for now, I think this is the right call,” Choi said. “And I don't think I could have asked for a better ending.”
Choi ended this year's Olympics with one gold medal from the 3,000-meter relay race and one silver from the 1,500-meter contest, bringing her total Olympic medal count to seven across three Games — the record for the most Olympic medals by a Korean athlete across both genders and both Summer and Winter Games.
Choi won two gold medals in the 1,500 meters and 3,000-meter relay at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. At the 2022 Beijing Games, she claimed gold in the 1,500 meters and silver in the 1,000 meters and 3,000-meter relay.
When asked whether she considers herself the greatest of all time, she replied, “I don’t think that’s for me to judge. I think others will decide.”
Before departing for Milan, Choi received a letter from her mother.
“The small child who first put on skates at 6 now stands on such a big stage. It feels like a miracle,” the letter read. “Even if this may be your last Olympics, remember that the time you spent reaching here is itself a gold medal.”
Choi lost her father at a young age and often speaks of her mother and older sister as her greatest supporters.
“My mother’s letter gave me strength,” she said. “I don’t think I will write back. Maybe the gold and silver medals are my response.”
After finishing an interview with the International Olympic Committee, Choi held a limited edition pasta product in her hand. Only 2,026 packages were produced to commemorate the Games.
A fan of the JTBC cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” (2014–), she said she hopes to bring high-quality Italian ingredients such as pasta and truffles to Korea.
When asked recently what she plans to do next, she smiled. “I want to eat when I want to eat and sleep when I want to sleep.”
Ten years ago, she was asked what kind of athlete she wanted to become.
“When people think of short track, I want them to think of Choi Min-jeong,” she said at the time.
