Speed skater Chung Jae-won finishes 5th in men's mass start

Chung Jae-won finished fifth in the men's mass start speed skating event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday, falling short of his bid for a third straight medal on the long track.Chung finished with a time of 8:04.60 at Milano Speed Skating Stadium in Milan on the final day of speed skating races. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands cruised to the gold medal in 7:55.50, and Viktor Hald Thorup of Denmark got the silver in 8:00.52.Andrea Giovannini of Italy took the bronze in 8:04.42.Jordan Stolz of the United States, who had won two golds and one silver earlier, finished in fourth place in 8:04.51.Korea is in danger of being shut out of speed skating medals for the first time since 2006, with the women's mass start featuring Park Ji-woo scheduled for later Saturday.Chung, 24, won a team pursuit silver medal as a 16-year-old at PyeongChang 2018, and then a mass start silver four years later in Beijing.He was trying to become the youngest Korean speed skater ever with at least three Olympic medals.The mass start, held over 16 laps, is a hybrid race that combines elements of traditional speed skating with highly tactical aspects of short track speed skating. All skaters compete together, instead of in pairs like other speed skating events, and some physical contact is allowed.With one more day of competition remaining, Korea has three gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals overall.Yonhap