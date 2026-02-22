Moscow warns of retaliation, including 'asymmetric' measures, if Seoul joins initiative to arm Kyiv

Russia warned Saturday it will be forced to take retaliatory measures against Korea, including "asymmetric" ones, if Seoul participates in an initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons, a Russian news report said.Russia's TASS news agency reported that Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued the warning in response to a report that Korea is considering joining a framework to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine, known as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative."This will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to the relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea and destroy the prospects for restoring a constructive dialogue on the Korean Peninsula. In this case, we will be forced to use the right to retaliate, including asymmetric measures," Zakharova said.The spokesperson said Russia was "surprised" at news reports on Seoul's possible participation, saying that such steps would be at odds with Korea's official stance of not supplying arms to Ukraine."Moscow appreciates this approach, considering it as a necessary basis for keeping Russian-Korean relations from further collapse and prerequisites for the future restoration of a bilateral dialogue and cooperation," she said.Korea's Foreign Ministry said Friday it is in consultations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) over various measures to support war-torn Ukraine.Joining the NATO-led PURL initiative is among the potential support measures under review, but even if Korea decides to participate, its contribution may be limited to the purchase of non-lethal equipment, according to a source.Korea has only provided non-lethal and other humanitarian support to Ukraine since the war with Russia began in 2022.Yonhap