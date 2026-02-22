 Moscow warns of retaliation, including 'asymmetric' measures, if Seoul joins initiative to arm Kyiv
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Moscow warns of retaliation, including 'asymmetric' measures, if Seoul joins initiative to arm Kyiv

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 13:07
 
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova is seen in this file photo provided by Russia's TASS agency [TASS/YONHAP]

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova is seen in this file photo provided by Russia's TASS agency [TASS/YONHAP]

 
Russia warned Saturday it will be forced to take retaliatory measures against Korea, including "asymmetric" ones, if Seoul participates in an initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons, a Russian news report said.
 
Russia's TASS news agency reported that Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued the warning in response to a report that Korea is considering joining a framework to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine, known as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
 

Related Article

 
"This will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to the relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea and destroy the prospects for restoring a constructive dialogue on the Korean Peninsula. In this case, we will be forced to use the right to retaliate, including asymmetric measures," Zakharova said.
 
The spokesperson said Russia was "surprised" at news reports on Seoul's possible participation, saying that such steps would be at odds with Korea's official stance of not supplying arms to Ukraine.
 
"Moscow appreciates this approach, considering it as a necessary basis for keeping Russian-Korean relations from further collapse and prerequisites for the future restoration of a bilateral dialogue and cooperation," she said.
 
Korea's Foreign Ministry said Friday it is in consultations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) over various measures to support war-torn Ukraine.
 
Joining the NATO-led PURL initiative is among the potential support measures under review, but even if Korea decides to participate, its contribution may be limited to the purchase of non-lethal equipment, according to a source.
 
Korea has only provided non-lethal and other humanitarian support to Ukraine since the war with Russia began in 2022.

Yonhap
tags Korea Russia Ukraine weapons PURL war aid

More in World

JPMorgan acknowledges in writing for first time that it closed Trump's accounts after Jan. 6 attack

Pakistan says it carried out strikes on militants along Afghan border

Moscow warns of retaliation, including 'asymmetric' measures, if Seoul joins initiative to arm Kyiv

Trump raises new global tariff to 15% from 10% following Supreme Court tariff ruling

After U.S. Supreme Court ruling and new Trump tariff, many countries keeping a wary eye on Washington

Related Stories

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds more prisoners hours after a massive attack on Kyiv

Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles and drones, wounding 11 ahead of Ukraine-U.S. meeting

Zelensky to visit Washington this week seeking long-range weapons and a Trump meeting

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Turkey for peace talks but Putin is absent
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)