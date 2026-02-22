 Pakistan says it carried out strikes on militants along Afghan border
Pakistan says it carried out strikes on militants along Afghan border

Published: 22 Feb. 2026, 13:07
A Pakistani security official stands guard outside the hospital as a policeman who was escorting a polio vaccination team near the Afghan border is rushed to a local hospital after unknown militants opened fire at a polio vaccination team, killing a police guard, in Chaman, Pakistan, on Feb. 6. [EPA/YONHAP]

Pakistan said that it had carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country.
 
Islamabad did not say precisely which areas the strikes were carried out in or provide details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul.
 

In comments before dawn Sunday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. He said an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in the border region.
 
In October, Pakistan also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts.
 

