 Breakthrough by Samsung SDI, Columbia University may open door to wider lithium metal battery usage
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Breakthrough by Samsung SDI, Columbia University may open door to wider lithium metal battery usage

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:23
A diagram from a paper on a new electrolyte developed by Samsung SDI and a joint research team from Columbia University [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A diagram from a paper on a new electrolyte developed by Samsung SDI and a joint research team from Columbia University [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Samsung SDI and a joint research team at Columbia University have developed a new type of battery material that significantly improves the lifespan and safety of lithium metal batteries.
 
Lithium metal batteries are regarded as a promising next-generation technology for wearable devices and other applications due to their high energy density, which is the highest among existing battery technologies.
 

Related Article

 
However, commercialization has been limited because they typically endure only several dozen charge-discharge cycles.
 
The new material developed by Samsung SDI and Columbia is an electrolyte, and research on its development was published in a paper titled “Gel electrolyte featuring parasitic salt-phobic network enables anode-free lithium batteries with long cycle life and enhanced thermal stability” in the February issue of the global energy journal “Joule,” the organizations said Sunday.
 
Lithium metal batteries share the basic structure of conventional lithium-ion batteries. They use lithium metal instead of graphite for the anode. This allows them to achieve an energy density about 1.6 times higher than that of existing lithium-ion batteries. Limited cycle life has been cited as a key obstacle to commercialization.
 
The research team applied a gel polymer electrolyte to extend battery lifespan. Fluorine components were incorporated into the polymer electrolyte to form a stable interface on the anode surface. The approach also suppressed dendrites, which are treelike crystalline structures that can form inside batteries and reduce safety and performance.
 
“The publication in Joule provides academic validation of our technology that improves the safety of lithium-metal batteries, which had long been considered a key weakness,” said Joo Yong-lak, executive vice president and head of Samsung SDI’s R&D center. “We will continue to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies based on our global research network.”
 
Yuan Yang, a professor at Columbia University and co-author of the study, added that this research achievement brings industries one step closer to the commercialization of next-generation batteries.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SUK-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Samsung SDI lithium batteries electrolyte Columbia University

More in Industry

Starbucks Korea introduces Aerocano, a new air-infused iced Americano

Breakthrough by Samsung SDI, Columbia University may open door to wider lithium metal battery usage

Average monthly wage rose 3.3 percent in 2024, buoyed by foreign institutions, finance and insurance

Kakao Mobility signs contract to provide mobility solutions for Saudi's Diriyah project

Foreign shoppers emerge as key growth engine for Korean department stores

Related Stories

Korean pro-Palestinian student protester can't be detained, U.S. judge rules

Samsung SDI seals lithium deal with EcoPro Innovation

Samsung SDI to showcase high-nickel battery box at Renewable Energy Plus 2024

Living the lithium revolution

Korea's EV battery makers go cylindrical

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)