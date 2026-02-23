Breakthrough by Samsung SDI, Columbia University may open door to wider lithium metal battery usage
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:23
Samsung SDI and a joint research team at Columbia University have developed a new type of battery material that significantly improves the lifespan and safety of lithium metal batteries.
Lithium metal batteries are regarded as a promising next-generation technology for wearable devices and other applications due to their high energy density, which is the highest among existing battery technologies.
However, commercialization has been limited because they typically endure only several dozen charge-discharge cycles.
The new material developed by Samsung SDI and Columbia is an electrolyte, and research on its development was published in a paper titled “Gel electrolyte featuring parasitic salt-phobic network enables anode-free lithium batteries with long cycle life and enhanced thermal stability” in the February issue of the global energy journal “Joule,” the organizations said Sunday.
Lithium metal batteries share the basic structure of conventional lithium-ion batteries. They use lithium metal instead of graphite for the anode. This allows them to achieve an energy density about 1.6 times higher than that of existing lithium-ion batteries. Limited cycle life has been cited as a key obstacle to commercialization.
The research team applied a gel polymer electrolyte to extend battery lifespan. Fluorine components were incorporated into the polymer electrolyte to form a stable interface on the anode surface. The approach also suppressed dendrites, which are treelike crystalline structures that can form inside batteries and reduce safety and performance.
“The publication in Joule provides academic validation of our technology that improves the safety of lithium-metal batteries, which had long been considered a key weakness,” said Joo Yong-lak, executive vice president and head of Samsung SDI’s R&D center. “We will continue to accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies based on our global research network.”
Yuan Yang, a professor at Columbia University and co-author of the study, added that this research achievement brings industries one step closer to the commercialization of next-generation batteries.
