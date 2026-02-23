Business with Brazil

From left: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun converse during the Korea-Brazil business forum at Lotte Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on the afternoon of Feb. 23. The forum was held on the occasion of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's three-day state visit to Korea. Korean and Brazilian business communities proposed measures to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas, including advanced manufacturing and key minerals. [NEWS1]