HD Heavy Hyundai delivers a vessel to Philippine Navy nearly 5 months ahead of schedule

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 13:35 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 14:09
The Philippine Navy's offshore patrol vessel BRP Rajah Sulayman, pictured above, is delivered five months ahead of schedule, according to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Feb. 23. [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) announced on Monday that it has delivered the first of six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) ordered by the Philippine Navy nearly five months ahead of the contractual delivery date.
 
The vessel, named BRP Rajah Sulayman, is equipped with an antisubmarine warfare sound detection system and dedicated areas for surveillance, security and defense operations.
 
In naval shipbuilding, a shipbuilder's ability to adhere to the delivery schedule is considered a key measure of its capability, as timely handovers support fleet expansion plans and strengthen a nation's defense readiness.
 
Before delivering the ship, HD HHI conducted a predelivery training program to enable Philippine Navy personnel to operate the vessel immediately upon its commissioning.
 
“The early delivery of the Philippine Navy’s OPV has demonstrated both HD HHI’s reliability and competitive edge in meeting delivery schedules,” a company spokesperson said. “We will continue to contribute to the modernization of the Philippine Navy and the stable operation of its forces through the construction and delivery of the following vessels.”
 
HD HHI has participated in the Philippine Navy’s modernization program since 2016 and has secured contracts for a total of 12 naval vessels, including frigates and OPVs.
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
