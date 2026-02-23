 Hyundai Motor plans multitrillion-won investment in North Jeolla for AI, hydrogen mobility
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Motor plans multitrillion-won investment in North Jeolla for AI, hydrogen mobility

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 11:27
Hyundai Motor Group's logo is seen outside a dealership in Seoul on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group's logo is seen outside a dealership in Seoul on Jan. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Motor Group is preparing to announce a multitrillion-won investment plan in reclaimed land in North Jeolla Province to foster growth in areas of AI, hydrogen and robotics, industry sources said Monday.
 
According to the sources, the group is expected to soon sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, as well as the North Jeolla provincial government, on investing several trillions of won in the Saemangeum reclaimed land in Gunsan, North Jeolla.
 

Related Article

 
The area was created under a state project aimed at developing a total of 409 square kilometers (158 square miles) of reclaimed land by 2050, equivalent to around two-thirds of the capital city of Seoul.
 
Details are still under discussion, but AI, hydrogen and robotics, key areas of Hyundai's future growth strategy, are being considered as areas of investment, according to the informed sources.
 
The reported plan is part of Hyundai Motor's previously announced domestic spending initiative. In November, the group said it would invest a total of 125.2 trillion won ($86.9 billion) in Korea through 2030.
 
Saemangeum offers abundant land and favorable solar conditions, making it suitable for power generation for high-powered AI data centers, which require substantial energy consumption.
 
The Korean automotive group is also considering stepping up investments in other regions in cooperation with authorities to help revitalize local economies, according to industry watchers.

Yonhap
tags Korea Hyundai Motor Group investment AI

More in Industry

Hyundai teams up with Pokémon for in-vehicle customization options

Hyundai Motor plans multitrillion-won investment in North Jeolla for AI, hydrogen mobility

Galaxy S26 debuts make-or-break moment for Samsung’s chip capabilities

Auto, chip and steel industries brace for Trump's 'Plan B'

Lotte Foundation Chair Shin Young-ja dies at 85

Related Stories

Hyundai Wia now actively promoting early retirement programs, will other affiliates follow lead?

Euisun Chung named chairman of Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor, Kia reflect 2.9 trillion won provisions in Q3 earnings

Hyundai Motor chair vows more diverse hiring at New Year's event

Hyundai to spend 5.2 trillion won to electrify auto industry's supply chain
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)