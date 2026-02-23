 Hyundai teams up with Pokémon for in-vehicle customization options
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 11:50 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 14:01
A connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment cluster display featuring a Pokémon character is seen in this image provided by Hyundai Motor [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor, Korea's leading automaker, said Monday it has launched new Pokémon-themed display packages in collaboration with Pokémon Korea, as part of efforts to expand in-vehicle customization options.
 
The new themes — "Pokémon Pikachu Quick Attack" and "Pokémon Ditto World Theme" — are applied to Hyundai's connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment cluster display, the company said in a press release.
 

The ccNC system, developed by Hyundai Motor Group, enables customized display colors and graphics featuring Pokémon characters, along with navigation guidance visuals and startup and shutdown animations.
 
"The partnership reflects growing consumer demand for personalized mobility experiences that allow drivers to express their individual styles," a Hyundai Motor official said.
 
The new themes are available on several models, including the all-new Palisade SUV, the all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell EV, and the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 EVs.
 
Hyundai said it plans to expand availability to additional models through over-the-air OTA software updates.
 
Pokémon is a Japan-based global franchise spanning video games, animation and other media content.

Yonhap
