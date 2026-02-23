 Starbucks Korea introduces Aerocano, a new air-infused iced Americano
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:48 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:12
Starbucks Korea will release the Aerocano, an aerated version of an iced americano, on Feb. 26. [STARBUCKS KOREA]

For a country that goes big on iced coffee even in the dead of winter, Starbucks Korea has launched the Aerocano, a new take on the iced Americano that infuses air into the coffee.
 
Aerocano, as the name suggests, is an aerated version of the Americano drink that adds a creamy foam and smoother feel. The drink, priced at 4,700 won ($3.26), will hit the Korean market first on Thursday — a decision made possible thanks to the huge popularity of iced Americanos in the nation.
 

“Reflecting Korea’s strong preference for iced beverages regardless of season, Starbucks selected Korea as the first market globally to debut the drink,” Starbucks Korea said in a press release Monday.
 
The global coffee chain said that more than 70 percent of Americanos sold in Korea are iced Americanos — a number that doesn’t drop dramatically in the winter. The ongoing trend of Koreans continuing to drink iced Americanos in the winter even made it into a term, Eol-juk-ah, referring to the action of drinking iced Americanos even if you are freezing to death. 
 
Aerocano is a drink that has been previously enjoyed among coffee enthusiasts. Starbucks’ version of the drink was reinterpreted by the coffee chain to “showcase to a broad range of customers.”
 
The drink will not be a limited run, but instead will be added to the coffee chain’s “core beverage” menu.
 
“It is very meaningful to introduce the Aerocano in Korea, a market with passionate customers and a distinctive coffee culture,” Starbucks Asia Pacific’s senior product manager, Alexandra Orsolic, said.
 
“We hope Korean customers will truly enjoy the smooth, creamy flavor of Aerocano.”
Starbucks will be giving out 100 tall-sized Aerocanos to customers visiting the Starbucks Byuldabang branch in central Seoul on Wednesday — a day ahead of the official launch — to celebrate the occasion.
 
The company will also offer free tall-sized Aerocano to the first 10 customers of each store on Saturday. 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
