 Korean broadcasters sue OpenAI alleging unauthorized use of content
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 19:22
OpenAI logo and court gavel appear in this illustration taken Aug. 26, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Korea’s major television broadcasters have filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT developer OpenAI, alleging that their news content was used without authorization to train the company's generative AI service.
 
KBS, SBS and MBC filed a suit at the Seoul Central District Court seeking an order to stop copyright infringement and compensation for damages, according to the Korea Broadcasters Association on Monday.
 

The suit marks the first time Korean broadcasters have taken legal action against a global AI company.
 
“The three broadcasters intend to hold OpenAI legally accountable for what we describe as a large-scale unauthorized use of our news content, a core asset and the product of our work,” said the association, arguing that OpenAI has been using the content in bulk and exposing it through its services.
 
The association argued that OpenAI has been refusing to sign a proper deal with Korean broadcasters while signing paid licensing agreements with foreign media outlets, such as News Corporation.
 
The KBS headquarters building in Yeouido, western Seoul [JOONGANG PHOTO]

"OpenAI knows lawful and valid licenses are required to use news content, yet it has refused to negotiate with the three broadcasters and has maintained a discriminatory copyright policy," said the association.
 
“In reality, it is difficult for individual creators and rights holders in Korea to sue global Big Tech firms due to litigation costs and the burden of proof,” the association said. "We broadcasters filed the lawsuit to ensure creators’ and rights holders’ rights are protected and fairly compensated by both domestic and global AI companies.”
 
The association emphasized that the lawsuit is also an issue of Korea’s data sovereignty.
 
“Global Big Tech firms may have deep pockets and advanced technology, but they cannot call it innovation when they use decades of reporting and knowledge built up by overseas media outlets without permission and turn it into their own commercial profit,” the association said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
