 Virtual universe at top university
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Virtual universe at top university

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:43
A graduate student of Seoul National University demonstrates virtual reality simulator technology at a tech fair held at the university in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

A graduate student of Seoul National University demonstrates virtual reality simulator technology at a tech fair held at the university in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 23. [YONHAP]

 
A graduate student of Seoul National University demonstrates virtual reality simulator technology at a tech fair held at the university in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 23. About 20 laboratories and some 60 researchers from across the university took part in the event, unveiling their latest findings through poster sessions as well as robot exhibitions and demonstrations.
tags Korea AI

More in Tech

Virtual universe at top university

Actuators become new battleground in humanoid robot race

Samsung SDI to mull sale of display affiliate stake to raise investment funds

Meta CEO Zuckerberg grilled on kids' Instagram use in social media trial

Samsung Electronics average salary up 20 percent in 2025

Related Stories

Korea’s homegrown AI model race moves ahead with three firms, minus early losers

Gov't to help AI transformation of 10 industrial complexes for improved productivity

Autonomous tractor completes demo run

2024 World Smart City Expo convenes in Kintex

As AI war rages, Korea seeks a place among giants
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)