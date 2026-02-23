Virtual universe at top university
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:43
A graduate student of Seoul National University demonstrates virtual reality simulator technology at a tech fair held at the university in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 23. About 20 laboratories and some 60 researchers from across the university took part in the event, unveiling their latest findings through poster sessions as well as robot exhibitions and demonstrations.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
