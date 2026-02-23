Courtyard by Marriott in central Seoul to change name to 'Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Myeongdong'
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 17:21
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Courtyard by Marriott’s branch in central Seoul’s Jung District will change its name to “Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Myeongdong” from March 1 as it marks its 10th anniversary, its operator said on Monday. The property currently operates as Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Namdaemun.
The move reflects Myeongdong’s popularity among tourists visiting the Korean capital.
The hotel is about a 10-minute walk from Myeongdong's main shopping street and about 6 minutes from Namdaemun Market. The 400-room, four-star hotel opened in 2016 and offers access to major attractions, including Deoksu Palace, Gyeongbok Palace and N Seoul Tower. It also operates a complimentary shuttle bus to Seoul Station’s airport rail link eight times a day.
Namdaemun, the historic gate also known as Sungnyemun, which once marked the southern boundary of old Seoul, has long drawn visitors to its bustling traditional market. But many travelers may be more familiar with nearby Myeong-dong, a busy shopping district lined with street food stalls, cosmetics shops and fashion brands.
The renaming aims to boost online visibility and make the hotel’s location clearer to foreign visitors, as arrivals to Korea are expected to rise in 2026, Courtyard by Marriott said.
"The change will help attract new customers and support continued growth," said Kim Mi-sun, the hotel’s general manager. The hotel will maintain the same facilities and services despite the name change, Kim added.
To mark the anniversary and rebranding, the hotel will introduce a “Hello Myeongdong” package for stays from March 1 to June 30. The package includes a one-night stay, a 20,000 won ($14) Olive Young gift card valid at stores nationwide and a guide to nearby outlets.
More promotional deals and details can be checked on its website.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)