서울시청 지하에 새 갤러리…여가와 도시 비전 결합
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 07:00
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
서울시청 지하에 새로 문을 연 복합문화공간 서울갤러리 1관에 전시된 서울시 미래 모습 모형. [서울시]
A new gallery under Seoul City Hall blends leisure and civic vision
서울시청 지하에 새 갤러리…여가와 도시 비전 결합
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026
Visitors move in and out of exhibition halls lit with digital lighting, passing glowing walls and city-themed souvenir shops. An illuminated globe stands out, with people gathered in front, watching as information on cities around the world shifts across its surface. The scene unfolds underground, in the basement of City Hall in central Seoul, where the municipality has carved out an unexpected gathering place.
globe: 지구본, 세계
shift: (장소를) 옮기다, 이동하다
carve out: (토지 따위를) 개척하다, 트다
디지털 조명으로 밝힌 전시관을 관람객들이 오가고, 빛나는 벽면과 도시를 테마로 한 기념품점이 이어진다. 조명이 비추는 대형 지구본 앞에는 사람들이 모여 세계 각 도시의 정보가 바뀌는 모습을 지켜본다. 이런 장면은 서울 도심 서울시청 지하 공간을 활용해 조성된 새 복합 문화·휴식 공간에서 볼 수 있다.
On Feb. 5, the Seoul Metropolitan Government opened the Seoul Gallery, a newly renovated cultural complex spanning the first and second basement levels of the building. Part exhibition space, part civic lounge, it is designed to offer both residents and visitors a welcoming introduction to the capital and a place to linger.
renovate: 개조하다
span: (기간, 범위가) ~에 걸치다, 포함하다
civic: 도시의, 시민의
linger: (예상보다 오래) 남다, 더 머물다
서울시는 지난 5일 시청사 지하 1·2층을 새롭게 단장한 복합문화공간 서울갤러리를 공식 개관했다. 전시 공간이자 시민 라운지 역할을 겸하는 이곳은 시민과 방문객 모두에게 서울을 친근하게 소개하는 동시에, 머물며 쉬어갈 수 있는 공간으로 설계됐다.
The first basement floor, covering 7,357 square meters (1.8 acres), houses two major exhibition halls presenting Seoul’s present and future, along with a children’s lounge, a souvenir shop and a bookstore. The second basement level, at 2,836 square meters, is more utilitarian, featuring meeting rooms, workshop spaces and an open rest area. The meeting rooms are bookable and open for public use.
house: 보관 (수용, 소장) 하다
utilitarian: 실용적인
bookable: 예약 가능한
연면적 7,357㎡ 규모의 지하 1층에는 서울의 현재와 미래를 조망하는 두 개의 전시관을 비롯해 키즈라운지, 서울시 대표 굿즈를 판매하는 서울마이소울샵, 서울책방이 들어섰다. 지하 2층(2,836㎡)은 회의실과 워크숍 공간, 개방형 휴식 공간 등 보다 실용적인 시설로 구성됐다. 회의실은 예약을 통해 시민 누구나 이용할 수 있다.
On a recent Wednesday afternoon, subway commuters and gallery-goers streamed through the space. Just before Exit No. 4 of City Hall Station, the entrance to the Seoul Gallery opens onto a bright, colorful media facade promoting the capital. Visitors can also enter directly from the City Hall lobby via a spiral staircase descending underground.
commuter: 통근자
stream: 줄줄이 이어지다, 이동하다
media facade: 미디어 벽면광고
spiral: 나선형의
최근 평일 오후에는 지하철을 이용하는 시민들과 갤러리 관람객들이 공간을 오갔다. 시청역 4번 출구 인근에 자리한 서울갤러리 입구는 밝고 다채로운 색감의 미디어 벽면이 시선을 끈다. 방문객들은 시청 로비에서 나선형 계단을 따라 내려가서 바로 지하 공간으로 입장할 수도 있다.
Near the entrance, a robot glides around, asking how it can help. Tap its screen and it produces a digital map of the gallery. Select a destination and the robot rolls ahead, guiding visitors through the maze-like wide space.
glide: 미끄러지듯 가다
roll: 구르다, 굴러가다
maze-like: 미로같은
입구 인근에서는 안내 로봇이 관람객을 맞는다. 화면을 터치하면 갤러리 전체를 한눈에 볼 수 있는 디지털 지도가 나타나고 목적지를 선택하면 로봇이 앞서 이동하며 미로 같은 동선을 따라 길을 안내한다.
City in miniature
On its opening day, Wendy of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet performed to mark the launch. More than 16,000 people visited in the first five days, city officials said. The heart of the gallery lies in its two main exhibition halls. Exhibition Hall 1 offers a bird’s-eye view of Seoul, literally.
to mark: ~을/를 기념하기 위해
the heart of: ~의 핵심
bird's-eye view: 조감도, (높은 데서 바라보는) 전경
서울을 한눈에 담다
개관 당일에는 K팝 걸그룹 레드벨벳의 웬디가 축하 무대를 선보였다. 시에 따르면 문을 연 이후 닷새 동안 방문객 1만6000명 이상이 서울갤러리를 찾았다. 갤러리의 중심은 두 개의 전시관으로, 이 가운데 내친구서울 1관에서는 서울 전역을 내려다보듯 조망할 수 있다.
Under cool blue lighting, the city appears in miniature, scaled down to 1:1,600. The city appears in two halves, set on either side of a blue-lit walkway that represents the Han River, with northern Seoul on one side and southern Seoul on the other.
scale down: (크기, 규모를) 축소하다
walkway: 통로
서늘한 푸른 조명 아래 펼쳐진 도시는 1대 1600 비율의 축소 모형으로 구현됐다. 중앙을 가로지르는 푸른 빛의 통로는 한강을 형상화했으며 이를 기준으로 강북과 강남이 양쪽에 나뉘어 배치됐다.
(생략)
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
