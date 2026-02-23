Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Korea must prepare for 'third-round' tariffs (KOR)

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the “reciprocal tariffs” imposed on various countries by U.S. President Donald Trump were unlawful. Because tariffs are taxes — and taxation authority lies with Congress — the court found it illegal to levy country-specific differential tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The decision has, for now, put the brakes on the Trump administration’s one-way pressure campaign, which used reciprocal tariffs as leverage to push major economies into investing in the United States.But this ruling is hardly cause for celebration. If anything, uncertainty over present and future tariffs has grown. The Supreme Court took less issue with the tariffs themselves than with their legal basis. That leaves the strong possibility that the Trump administration will activate a “Plan B,” unveiling second- or third-round tariff measures. In fact, Trump has already announced a 15 percent “global tariff” under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. Such tariffs can be imposed for up to 150 days, and the period can be extended if Congress approves.Trump has also begun steps to apply country-specific tariffs. By invoking Section 301 of the same act, he has directed the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to investigate unfair trade practices. Depending on the USTR’s findings, individual tariffs may be further raised. Trump may also bring up product-specific duties. With the existing levies on automobiles (15 percent) and steel (50 percent), additional tariffs on Korea’s key export items would inevitably deliver a significant blow to our economy.Korea’s tariff negotiations with Washington have become literally chaotic. Beyond snarled trade talks and shaken bilateral trust involving delays in legislation tied to investment in the United States, there is a notable difference in how the two sides wish to dismantle nontariff barriers, such as Seoul’s push for an online platform fairness law or further opening of agricultural and livestock markets.In these circumstances, it would be risky to rely on the Supreme Court’s ruling and hastily scale back investment in the United States or attempt to revise existing agreements. Such moves could deepen U.S. distrust and lead to greater costs.Instead, Seoul should study cases such as Japan and other major economies that continue investing in the United States despite external variables and craft strategies that treat additional rounds of tariffs as a constant. By closely monitoring U.S. policy moves and engaging in consultation, the government must devote its full efforts to minimizing the potential shock to Korean companies and the economy.미국과의 관세 협상을 둘러싼 불확실성이 더 커졌다. 미 연방 대법원이 지난 20일(현지시간) 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 각국에 부과한 ‘상호관세’가 위법이라고 판결하면서다. 관세는 세금이고 세금은 의회의 권한인 만큼 국제비상경제권한법(IEEPA)을 근거로 국가별 차등 관세를 부과한 것은 위법이라는 것이다. 상호관세를 지렛대 삼아 주요국에 투자 압박을 가했던 트럼프 정부의 일방통행엔 일단 제동이 걸렸다.그러나 상호관세가 사라졌다고 마냥 좋아할 일은 아니다. 오히려 관세 불확실성은 더 커졌다고 볼 수 있다. 연방 대법원이 문제로 삼은 건 관세 자체보다는 법적 근거다. 그런 만큼 트럼프 정부가 ‘플랜B’를 가동하며 제2·제3의 관세 카드를 꺼낼 가능성이 농후하다. 이미 트럼프 대통령은 무역법 122조를 근거로 15%의 ‘글로벌 관세’를 부과한다고 밝혔다. 최장 150일간 관세를 부과할 수 있고, 의회가 연장을 승인하면 기간은 늘어난다.트럼프 대통령은 국가별 차등 관세 적용을 위한 조치에도 돌입했다. 무역법 301조를 발동해 미국 무역대표부(USTR)가 불공정 무역 행위에 대한 실태 조사에 착수했다. 조사 결과에 따라 개별 관세를 더 세게 부과할 수 있다. 품목별 관세도 트럼프가 휘두를 수 있는 칼이다. 자동차(15%)와 철강(50%) 외에 우리 주력 수출 품목에 추가 관세를 부과하면 한국 경제에 미칠 충격은 상당할 수밖에 없다.대미 관세 협상은 그야말로 혼돈 양상이다. 대미 투자 관련 입법 지연으로 통상 협상이 꼬이고 양국 간 신뢰가 흔들리는 상황에서 온라인 플랫폼 공정화법 추진이나 농축산물 시장 추가 개방 등 비관세 장벽을 둘러싼 양국의 온도 차도 상당하다. 통상과 안보를 하나의 패키지로 묶은 합의 구조도 우리에겐 큰 부담이다.이런 상황에서 연방 대법원의 위법 판결에 기대어 섣불리 대미 투자 규모를 줄이거나 기존 합의를 수정하려고 시도하는 것은 미국의 불신을 키울 뿐만 아니라 오히려 더 큰 비용을 치르는 결과를 낳을 수 있다.외부 변수에도 흔들림 없이 대미 투자를 진행하는 일본이나 다른 주요국의 사례를 살펴가며 제2·제3의 관세를 상수로 둔 전략 수립이 필요하다. 미국의 동향을 면밀히 주시하면서 긴밀한 협의를 통해 우리 기업과 경제에 미칠 충격을 최소화할 방안을 모색하는 데 전력을 다해야 한다.