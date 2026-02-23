Blackpink to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline' with pop-up stores
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:56 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:13
- LIM JEONG-WON
Pop-up stores will open in Seongsu-dong and Myeongdong on Sunday to celebrate the release of girl group Blackpink's upcoming EP “Deadline.”
The “Deadline” pop-up stores will be located at Musinsa Standard Seongsu and Musinsa Store Myeondong and run from Sunday through March 8, the group’s agency YG Plus said on Monday.
The pop-ups will introduce a variety of official merchandise, including the “Seoul Edition” of the album, a limited edition sold only at Musinsa stores. The exclusive album cover mixes Blackpink’s signature style and traditional Korean aesthetics, according to YG Plus.
“Deadline” pop-up stores will also open in Hong Kong and Macau following the Seoul run. Exact dates and venues for the Hong Kong and Macau stores have not yet been announced.
Blackpink debuted in 2016 with the single “Square One.” The group, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is known for songs such as “Whistle” (2016), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “How You Like That” (2020), “Pink Venom” (2022) and “Shut Down” (2022).
“Deadline,” the first project by Blackpink since its second album “Born Pink” (2022), will be released on Friday.
