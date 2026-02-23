 Blackpink to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline' with pop-up stores
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline' with pop-up stores

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:56 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:13
Blackpink's ″Deadline″ teaser [YG ENTERTAINMENT

Blackpink's ″Deadline″ teaser [YG ENTERTAINMENT

 
Pop-up stores will open in Seongsu-dong and Myeongdong on Sunday to celebrate the release of girl group Blackpink's upcoming EP “Deadline.”
 
The “Deadline” pop-up stores will be located at Musinsa Standard Seongsu and Musinsa Store Myeondong and run from Sunday through March 8, the group’s agency YG Plus said on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The pop-ups will introduce a variety of official merchandise, including the “Seoul Edition” of the album, a limited edition sold only at Musinsa stores. The exclusive album cover mixes Blackpink’s signature style and traditional Korean aesthetics, according to YG Plus.
 
“Deadline” pop-up stores will also open in Hong Kong and Macau following the Seoul run. Exact dates and venues for the Hong Kong and Macau stores have not yet been announced.
 
Blackpink debuted in 2016 with the single “Square One.” The group, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is known for songs such as “Whistle” (2016), “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), “How You Like That” (2020), “Pink Venom” (2022) and “Shut Down” (2022).
 
“Deadline,” the first project by Blackpink since its second album “Born Pink” (2022), will be released on Friday.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Blackpink pop-up Deadline EP Musinsa

More in K-pop

Girl group IVE shifts focus from self-love to 'us' in latest album 'Revive+'

Centuries on stage: The heritage setting behind BTS’s 'Arirang' show in Gwanghwamun

Blackpink to celebrate upcoming EP 'Deadline' with pop-up stores

Girl group Apink proves how it outlasted the industry's clock at concert celebrating 15th anniversary

Seventeen's DK featured in new song from 'Return of the Blossoming Blade' webtoon

Related Stories

Blackpink to open pop-ups in collaboration with Musinsa and sports apparel brands

Pop-up stores open in China themed after Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour

4+1

Blackpink becomes first artist in world with 100 million YouTube subscribers, receives special award

Blackpink's Lisa to release limited-edition merchandise in Musinsa collaboration
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)