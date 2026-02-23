G-Dragon congratulates students via video message at KAIST's graduation ceremony
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 14:41
Singer G-Dragon told students to “choose a different path from others” in a congratulatory video message at KAIST's commencement ceremony on Friday.
G-Dragon appeared in a video shown at the graduation ceremony at KAIST’s main campus in Daejeon on Friday, according to his agency Galaxy Corporation on Monday.
“Congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” he said in the video. “You’ve done it, and you are the kind of person who will continue to achieve.”
“You are now stepping into a world without fixed answers,” he continued. “It’s O.K. to be wrong, as long as you don’t stop [moving forward]. Have the courage to choose a path different from others. That courage will ultimately take you far.”
G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was appointed as a visiting professor in KAIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering in June 2024.
After debuting as a member of Big Bang in 2006, G-Dragon branched out as a solo act. He released his third full-length album, “Übermensch,” in February of last year after an 11-year gap between solo albums. “Übermensch” topped iTunes charts in 28 countries and surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify that December.
