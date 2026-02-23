Girl group Apink proves how it outlasted the industry's clock at concert celebrating 15th anniversary
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:17 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 16:38
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
In 2011, seven teenagers in pink skirts made their debut as a girl group, singing songs about crushes and first heartbreaks and embodying a bright and innocent image. Fifteen years later, after each member having explored their own paths, Apink, now a quintet in their 30s, returned — still wearing the same shade of pink.
During the final show of its “The Origin: Apink” concert in central Seoul on Sunday, Apink greeted its fans as if no time had passed, with the same voices and cheerful charm that distinguished it from other groups since its debut.
But their maturity proved that time had indeed passed. The members — Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung — seemed more comfortable with themselves, no longer performing because they had to, but fully in the moment and appreciating the stage before them.
“When we were younger, we didn't really understand the lyrics,” Eunji told fans. “Now, when I sing, I realize that this [moment on] stage exists because of many small miracles: your making time for us, and all that time together leading [to this].”
That understanding and appreciation may explain how the late-second-generation girl group has stayed together for 15 years — releasing 11 albums and over 20 singles, including its latest mini album “Re: Love,” and holding concerts almost every year — in an industry in which female acts are often short-lived.
The three-hour show opened with the group's 2011 debut track “I Don't Know,” remaining true to the concert's theme of returning to its roots.
Dressed in pink tops and skirts — the group's signature color — the members rose onto the stage against a backdrop of virtual white snow. The opening sequence featured songs from early in their career, from “My My” (2011) to “Bubibu” (2012), that helped shape their initial image as cute and pure.
The familiar and bright opening notes immediately lifted the mood.
The arrangement of the group's early hits concluded with “It Girl” (2011), which Namjoo described as a “masterpiece.” The track distilled everything that defined Apink, and though the members could have distanced themselves from the ultracute lyrics and choreography, they committed to performing the routine with the same cheerfulness they once displayed as teenagers, even as they occasionally flashed shy smiles.
Dressed in black suits and vinyl wide-legged pants, the members revealed a more mature side of themselves. The group covered TVXQ's “Mirotic” (2008), followed by “Fizzy Soda” from its latest 11th EP “Re: Love” and “Red Carpet” (2022). With steady live vocals and powerful choreography — including forceful kicks — the group also proved that bold concepts suit them just as naturally as softer ones do.
The stage was then washed with blue lighting. The mood became sensual and slightly melancholic as the group turned to songs about breakups and heartbreaks, such as “I'm So Sick” (2018). It closed this segment with an elegant performance of “Dumhdurum” (2020) before returning to its hit songs, including “Luv” (2014), “Mr. Chu” (2014) and “Hush” (2012).
The members also did not shy away from their playfulness — a trait that fans cherish.
In one VCR, they transformed into a fictional boy band called “Agreen,” showing what they might have looked like as male idols. In another, each member dressed as a different character: Chorong as a sloth and Namjoo as a gazelle, inspired by Disney's “Zootopia” (2016); Eunji as a member of the fictional boy band, the Saja Boys, from Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025); Bomi as an adorable bunny; and Hayoung as one of the blue aliens in “Avatar” (2009). The skits drew constant laughter from the audience, as did the members' witty banter on stage. It was rare to hear so much laughter at a concert.
Beyond the performances, what stood out most was the group's friendship.
After “It Girl,” the members exchanged heartfelt messages with one another. Namjoo teared up as she thanked Eun-ji for being a “source of strength for the team.” Eunji called Bomi the “gem of the group,” bringing Bo-mi to tears as well. These moments underscored the reason Apink has endured over a dozen years in the competitive K-pop scene.
Apink promised fans that there would be many more years ahead, telling them, “Let's stay together for a long time.”
“If you continue to believe in us, we'll stay together for a long, long time. Let's be together even longer,” Bomi said.
“Even if people say eternity doesn't exist, please don't believe that. Believe in Apink's eternity,” Namjoo said.
While both the members and fans have grown older — with many graduating, finding jobs or starting their own families — Apink has remained the same in the ways that matter, never once wavering in their devotion to their fans and each other. The concert was three hours full of nostalgia, laughter and tears for those who grew up listening to them.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)