Girl group IVE shifts focus from self-love to 'us' in latest album 'Revive+'
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:13
- SHIN HA-NEE
IVE has long been preaching self-love through the “narcissistic” concept woven into its musical narrative. With its latest and second full-length album, “Revive+,” the girl group is widening its gaze to reach beyond the self to embrace a broader “us.”
“Up until now, the message of our music was about ‘me,’ but this album expands that into ‘us,’” said member Liz during a press showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday. “We’ve tried new things in terms of both performance and sound, so I hope you’ll be able to see us from a new perspective.”
Debuting in 2021 under Starship Entertainment, IVE consists of six members: An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz and Leeseo. The group has built its identity around unapologetic self-confidence through hits such as “After LIKE” (2022) and “Love Dive” (2022).
With “Revive+,” however, the six-member group is shifting its focus. This change is less of a lyrical or sonic evolution than a reframing of perspective — a symbol of its “reignited” will to broaden its reach and invite more listeners, according to its agency Starship Entertainment.
“It’s not only IVE that has grown; our listeners have as well. Together, that creates a united ‘us,’” added member Jang.
The album comes about six months after its fourth EP, “IVE Secret” (2025), and nearly three years since its first studio album, “I’ve IVE” (2023).
“Revive+” features 12 songs, including the six members’ respective solo tracks. Led by “Blackhole” and the prerelease “Bang Bang,” the full-length album includes the B-sides “Hush,” “Stuck in Your Head,” “Fireworks” and “Hot Coffee,” along with Jang’s solo track “8,” Gaeul’s “Odd,” Leeseo’s “Super ICY,” Liz’s “Unreal,” Rei’s “In Your Heart” and An’s “Force.”
Jang, Gaeul, Leeseo, Liz and Rei all contributed to the lyrics for their respective solo tracks, with Jang also taking part in writing “Bang Bang.”
“Blackhole” is an electronic pop track with a cinematic vibe, evoking the scale of grand sci-fi films such as Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” (2014).
“I believe one of the biggest appeals of K-pop is artists’ synchronized choreography,” An said. “We’ve focused a lot on the performance for ‘Blackhole,’ even featuring a large dance crew in the music video.”
With a successful four-year career, IVE says it now prioritizes maintaining fans’ anticipation rather than numbers.
“Instead of any specific milestones, I want to hear people say that they’re eager to see what IVE does next,” Liz said. “This album was a challenge for us, but since so many have shown love for it, we want to keep taking on new challenges in the future.”
