IVE celebrates release of second full-length album 'Revive+' with showcase — in pictures

Girl group IVE poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its second full-length album, “Revive+,” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Feb. 23. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group IVE held a showcase at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Monday to celebrate the release of its second full-length album “Revive+.”
During the media event, the six-member group — An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz and Leeseo — posed for photos, performed the lead track “Blackhole” and answered questions from reporters.
The album features 12 tracks spanning a diverse range of genres, including the double lead tracks “Blackhole,” and “Bang Bang,” as well as solo songs that were partially unveiled during the group’s second world tour, “Show What I am,” which kicked off in Seoul last October. Members Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo participated in writing the lyrics for their respective solo tracks.
IVE is currently preparing for a two-day meet and greet event, "Dive into IVE," set to take place on March 21 and 22 at Inspire Arena in Incheon.
The following images capture moments from the group’s comeback showcase.
