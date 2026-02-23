 NCT JNJM to release debut EP titled 'Both Sides'
NCT JNJM to release debut EP titled 'Both Sides'

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 11:14
NCT JNJM is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

NCT JNJM, a new unit of K-pop supergroup NCT, will release its first EP, "Both Sides," its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
Comprising members Jeno and Jaemin, it is the second unit formed from NCT, following NCT DoJaeJung.
 

The six-track album explores "duality" as its main theme to showcase the two members' contrasting charms and colors, the agency stated. Alongside the title track "Both Sides," the release includes "I.D.O.L.," "What It Is" and "Hashtag."
 
The lead single is a hip-hop dance song combining stylish sounds, smooth drum beats, and playful vocal and rap performances. Its lyrics convey a message about captivating listeners with the members' two different kinds of appeal.

Yonhap
tags Korea K-pop NCT JNJM subunit NCT Both Sides

