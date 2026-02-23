New boy band Daily:Direction stresses teamwork during debut showcase
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 21:59
SHIN HA-NEE
Every journey begins with a first step. For the latest newcomer entering the increasingly crowded K-pop boy band roster, the focus is on taking that step — and the next one — in hopes of ultimately carving out a trajectory distinctly its own.
“My wish is for us to be recognized for our strong teamwork,” said leader En Kim of boy band Daily:Direction during its debut showcase at Yes24 Waderlock Hall in western Seoul on Monday.
“I want to showcase that we are a team that is stronger together, with each of our choices and directions coming together as one,” Kim added.
Boy band Daily:Direction is the first K-pop act to debut under agency Oddwave, where Park So-hee, who has worked as a creative director on projects for aespa, Le Sserafim, Stray Kids and ZeroBaseOne, serves as chief creative officer.
The group’s name, Daily:Direction, symbolizes the idea that everyday choices accumulate to shape one’s direction and path forward.
The six-member group consists of En Kim, E-Van, Lee Won-woo, Kim Joo-hyoung, Lim Ji-hwan and Jang Yoon-seok.
Most of the members may already be familiar faces to many K-pop fans, except for the youngest, Jang, as the rest all have previously debuted in now disbanded groups or appeared on audition programs such as Mnet’s “Boys II Planet” (2025). En Kim, for one, previously participated as a contestant in “NCT Universe: Lastart” (2023), an audition program that formed NCT Wish, and Kim Joo-hyoung had debuted as a member of NINE.i and competed in SBS’s audition program “Universe League” (2024-2025).
“Competing in an audition program was one of my previous choices and directions I took in the past,” said En Kim. “Looking back now, I can see how much I have grown and matured. I believe those experiences gave me a solid foundation to move forward.”
Recalling a promise he made with NCT Wish members to greet each other happily one day, Kim added that he looks forward to the day he can reunite with them.
Daily:Direction’s debut single, “First:Delivery,” features two tracks: the lead single “RoomBaDoomBa,” featuring a dreamy guitar riff and Afrobeat rhythm, and “Self,” a groovy R&B song.
Fresh off the starting line, the rookies’ first goal is to stand on major stages, such as year-end award shows.
“I wish we would be able to reach great highs,” said Kim Joo-hyoung. “We’ve just debuted, but I really want to perform at year-end award ceremonies.”
