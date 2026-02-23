 Seventeen's DK featured in new song from 'Return of the Blossoming Blade' webtoon
Seventeen's DK featured in new song from 'Return of the Blossoming Blade' webtoon

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 15:51
Promotional poster for Seventeen member DK's upcoming new single ″Never Losing″ for the webtoon series ″Return of the Blossoming Blade″ (2021-) [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

Boy band Seventeen member DK is set to be featured in a new song for the popular Naver Webtoon “Return of the Blossoming Blade” (2021-), which will be released on Monday at 6 p.m.
 
“Never Losing” is the fifth song from the webtoon's soundtrack to be released ahead of the third season.

This soundtrack was coproduced by Brandnew Music and Studio Lico. “It is a pop-rock song that tells the story of heroes who move forward without losing hope,” said Brandnew Music.
 
Since its serialization began in 2021, the webtoon has won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at the 2022 Korea Content Awards. It was also selected as the top webtoon most enjoyed by readers in a 2024 cartoon and webtoon user survey.
 
Seventeen is currently on its world tour “NEW_.” The group will perform Saturday and Sunday at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, followed by shows on March 7 at Singapore National Stadium, March 14 and 15 at the National Stadium in Bangkok and March 21 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan — six concerts held exclusively at large-scale stadiums.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen DK Brandnew Music Return of the Blossoming Blade

