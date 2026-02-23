Yena's upcoming EP 'Love Catcher' will drop on March 11
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 15:07
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Singer Yena is releasing a new album after eight months with her new EP “Love Catcher” on March 11.
Yena revealed the release date along with a promotion schedule on social media on Monday. Yena's upcoming album is her first since the singer's fourth EP “Blooming Wings” came out in July 2025.
Yena, whose real name is Choi Ye-na, is a former member of disbanded girl group project IZ*ONE. She is known for songs such as “Smiley (Feat. Bibi)” (2022), “Smartphone” (2022) and “Nemonemo” (2024). She collaborated with the global virtual singer Hatsune Miku for the song “STAR!” (2025).
Yena recently made her debut as an actor in the KBS television drama series “Villains Everywhere” (2025) as a wealthy high school student who plays the contrabass.
