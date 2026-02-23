Kim Sae-ron's film 'Everyday We Are' to hit theaters on March 4, a year after actor's death
Late actor Kim Sae-ron's final and posthumous film, "Everyday We Are" (translated), will finally hit theaters on March 4, a year after the actor's untimely death last February.
“I was worried and scared because it took so long for the film to reach theaters, but I’m happy we can finally release it,” director Kim Min-jae said at a press conference held Monday at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Filming wrapped in 2021, and the movie has taken about five years to be released.
The director also expressed his affection and longing for Kim Sae-ron, marking the first anniversary of her death. Kim, born in 2000, took her own life in February 2025.
“I can say with confidence that Kim Sae-ron was the best actor I have ever met,” the director said. “She was born to act, and she was the politest and most beautiful person.”
“Young people make mistakes when they are young and gradually become better people as they grow older,” continued the director. “It pains me that I won’t get to see that side of her, and she is an actor I will remember forever, even as I grow old.”
Actor Lee Chae-min, who stars alongside Kim Sae-ron, gained attention through tvN dramas including “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” (2025).
Recalling the shoot from five years ago, when he had little acting experience, Lee expressed renewed gratitude to the late actor Kim. “Although we were the same age, she guided me like a senior,” Lee said. “She taught me so many details, and when I look back now, I feel deeply grateful.”
“Everyday We Are” is a coming-of-age romance based on a webtoon of the same title, depicting a clumsy and innocent teenage love story.
Lee plays Ho-su, a boy who confesses his feelings to his childhood friend just before starting high school, while Kim Sae-ron plays Yeo-ul, a high school girl who is shaken by his sudden confession.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
