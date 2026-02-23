'The King's Warden' dominates weekend box office as total audience inches closer to 6 million

The historical film "The King's Warden" continued its reign atop the weekend box-office chart, according to data from the Korean Film Council on Monday.The film drew 1.41 million moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its cumulative audience to over 5.8 million since its Feb. 4 opening — more than double its break-even point of approximately 2.6 million.Directed by Jang Hang-jun, whose previous works include the action comedy "Break Out" (2002) and the sports drama "Rebound" (2023), "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do, played by Yoo Hai-jin, and the young, deposed King Danjong, played by Park Ji-hoon, during the latter's exile in the village.The film is distantly trailed by "Humint," directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, which drew 239,368 moviegoers over the weekend. The action thriller has attracted 1.57 million viewers since its release on Feb. 11.Yonhap