 'The King's Warden' dominates weekend box office as total audience inches closer to 6 million
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'The King's Warden' dominates weekend box office as total audience inches closer to 6 million

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 09:25
People walk in front of a promotional poster for the historical drama film ″The King's Warden″ at a movie theater in Seoul on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

People walk in front of a promotional poster for the historical drama film ″The King's Warden″ at a movie theater in Seoul on Jan. 22. [YONHAP]

 
The historical film "The King's Warden" continued its reign atop the weekend box-office chart, according to data from the Korean Film Council on Monday.
 
The film drew 1.41 million moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its cumulative audience to over 5.8 million since its Feb. 4 opening — more than double its break-even point of approximately 2.6 million.
 

Related Article

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, whose previous works include the action comedy "Break Out" (2002) and the sports drama "Rebound" (2023), "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do, played by Yoo Hai-jin, and the young, deposed King Danjong, played by Park Ji-hoon, during the latter's exile in the village.
 
The film is distantly trailed by "Humint," directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, which drew 239,368 moviegoers over the weekend. The action thriller has attracted 1.57 million viewers since its release on Feb. 11.
 

Yonhap
tags korea movie film box office

More in Movies

'One Battle After Another' wins 6 BAFTA awards

'The King's Warden' dominates weekend box office as total audience inches closer to 6 million

Success of 'The King's Warden' leads to renewed interest in Cheongnyeongpo, King Danjong festival

'The King's Warden' dominates Lunar New Year holiday box office

When stars fall, how can Korean productions survive?

Related Stories

'The King's Warden' tops weekend box office after release

'Avatar: The Way of Water' remains top of box office for 4th week

'Alienoid 2' debuts atop box office on Wednesday

Local box office rebounds in April after 3-month slump

Korean movies' box office shares hit lowest level in February
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)