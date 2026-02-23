Actor Lee Byung-hun, LAFC forward Son Heung-min meet at MLS opener
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 20:28
Actor Lee Byung-hun attended the opening match of Major League Soccer (MLS) and greeted Los Angeles FC (LAFC) forward Son Heung-min.
MLS posted a video of the two stars exchanging pleasantries on its official Instagram on Saturday, introducing it as a "meeting of Korean legends."
In the video, Son met Lee after the match, and the two shared a brief conversation, with Lee shaking Son's hand.
LAFC faced Inter Miami at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
Son, who drew attention for a highly anticipated match against Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, started and delivered a strong performance, helping set up the opening and a decisive goal.
LAFC defeated Inter Miami 3-0.
Son is set to face Real España on Wednesday in the second leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
