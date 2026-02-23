 Actor Lee Byung-hun, LAFC forward Son Heung-min meet at MLS opener
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Actor Lee Byung-hun, LAFC forward Son Heung-min meet at MLS opener

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 20:28
Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min greets Korean actor Lee Byung-hun in the opening game of Major League Soccer in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 21. [MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER]

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min greets Korean actor Lee Byung-hun in the opening game of Major League Soccer in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 21. [MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER]

 
Actor Lee Byung-hun attended the opening match of Major League Soccer (MLS) and greeted Los Angeles FC (LAFC) forward Son Heung-min.
 
MLS posted a video of the two stars exchanging pleasantries on its official Instagram on Saturday, introducing it as a "meeting of Korean legends."
 

Related Article

 
In the video, Son met Lee after the match, and the two shared a brief conversation, with Lee shaking Son's hand.
 
LAFC faced Inter Miami at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. 
 
Son, who drew attention for a highly anticipated match against Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, started and delivered a strong performance, helping set up the opening and a decisive goal.
 
LAFC defeated Inter Miami 3-0.
 
Son is set to face Real España on Wednesday in the second leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags soccer Los Angeles FC Son Heung-min Lee Byung-hun

More in Television

Actor Lee Byung-hun, LAFC forward Son Heung-min meet at MLS opener

Star producer Kim Tae-ho shares that Blackpink's Jennie inspired ‘The Secret Friends Club’

Singer-actor Kim Dong-wan comes under fire after endorsing legalization of prostitution

For actor Shin Hae-sun, enigma of protagonist in Netflix's ‘The Art of Sarah’ added intrigue to her approach

When stars fall, how can Korean productions survive?

Related Stories

Son Heung-min heads to U.S. with Los Angeles signing imminent — in pictures

Son Heung-min set to return for final phase of 2025 MLS

Son Heung-min scores a double but misses a penalty for a loss against the Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC's Son Heung-min makes MLS debut in 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire

Son Heung-min set for formal Spurs farewell in December
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)