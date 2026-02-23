More in Television

Star producer Kim Tae-ho shares that Blackpink's Jennie inspired ‘The Secret Friends Club’

Singer-actor Kim Dong-wan comes under fire after endorsing legalization of prostitution

For actor Shin Hae-sun, enigma of protagonist in Netflix's ‘The Art of Sarah’ added intrigue to her approach

When stars fall, how can Korean productions survive?

Kim Soo-hyun investigation in 'final stages' nearly a year after allegations