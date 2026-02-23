First lady Kim gifts Brazilian counterpart with 'hanbok' during state visit
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 19:43 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 19:44
- SARAH KIM
First lady Kim Hea Kyung presented her Brazilian counterpart, Rosângela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with a custom-made hanbok (traditional Korean attire) on Monday as a gesture to deepen bilateral cultural exchanges.
The Brazilian presidential couple was on a state visit to Korea, and the exchange took place in the Mugunghwa Room of the Blue House as their husbands held their summit talks.
The gifted hanbok consisted of a lavender jeogori (jacket) and a light pink chima (skirt) made from fabric that the two ladies chose together at a hanbok store in Gwangjang Market, a traditional market in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Saturday, when the Brazilian first lady arrived in Seoul, one day earlier than her husband.
After signing the guest book and taking commemorative photos, the first ladies moved to a separate exhibition room next to the reception hall to view hanbok accessories and gifts.
The exhibition featured accessories, including hairpins, norigae (traditional Korean accessory) and flower shoes. Yellow and orange cattleya, or Brazilian orchids, were also on display.
“It's more beautiful than I expected,” Kim said as she presented Silva with the custom-made hanbok. “I think you'll look even more beautiful wearing it.”
The Brazilian first lady thanked Kim in Korean.
Kim and da Silva also visited the National Folk Museum in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Saturday, and the Korean first lady noted that the outing became a “hot topic” on social media over the weekend.
“It’s gaining great popularity among our people, especially with the footage of us wearing hanbok,” Kim said.
“The news is also receiving a lot of love in Brazil,” da Silva replied, adding that she was “able to deeply enjoy Korean cuisine and culture” during her visit and wishes to “continue various cooperation with Korea in the future.”
The Brazilian first lady went viral after she posted a photo of herself wearing a hanbok with a white jacket and sky blue skirt on Instagram ahead of the state visit to Korea. The hanbok was presented to her by the local Korean community and consulate officials in São Paulo.
After the gift exchange, the two first ladies visited the nearby Seoul Museum of Craft Art and received a guided tour of traditional crafts.
The Korean presidential couple had greeted Lula and his wife earlier on Monday morning in an official welcoming ceremony. Lee wore a navy suit and gold tie, and first lady Kim wore a hanbok consisting of a blue jeogori with green goreum (ribbon) and a yellow skirt, matching the Brazilian flag.
During their talks, the first ladies discussed social issues and current affairs, and Kim said she was “deeply impressed” by da Silva’s social activities and dedication to creating a world without discrimination.
The Brazilian first lady said she appreciates Kim’s dedication to promoting K-culture by wearing hanbok.
“The paths taken by the two presidents are similar, and I think they have a lot in common even without speaking,” Kim said, referring to her husband, President Lee Jae Myung, and Lula. “I hope that Korea and Brazil will become partners who prosper and move forward together.”
