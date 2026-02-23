French envoy in Seoul says both nations can 'conquer new summits' after 140-year journey together

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

This year marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and France. Could you share some highlights of this historic year?

As for cultural events, we have cooperated with more than 100 partners for the whole year. We will celebrate this across the board — it's not going to be focused only on culture, but also on military, political, business and human exchanges.

Highlights include the official launch with a concert at the Bucheon Arts Center on March 7. The conductor is French, Adrien Perruchon, and the orchestra is Korean.

Another major highlight will be the opening of Centre Pompidou Hanwha Seoul in late May or early June. It will feature top exhibitions from the Pompidou collections.

For the first time, there will be an 'Avignon outside of Avignon' in South Korea in Autumn, and the Fête de la Musique in June with concerts and DJ workshops.

France will be the 'Guest of Honor' for the International Book Fair this year. We have a large French pavilion every year because many French books are translated into Korean.

Please check our website and social media regularly for more.

The crown jewel of this year would be the state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. What can we expect from this visit?

As for the timing, it will take place in spring. We feel the moment is right, and we are working hard to ensure this visit is meaningful.

The goal is to enhance our partnership to a Global Strategic Partnership. This means more exchange on political issues, more cooperation on military issues and intelligence. We want to be prepared for future crises and work together to defend the international order, the rule of law and peace. The keyword for this visit will be 'Innovation.'

You are an avid hiker. If you were to describe the 140-year relationship as a mountain trail, where are we right now?

It has been a long 140-year hike. When you hike with friends for that long, you talk, open your heart and become more intimate. Our walk was interrupted by the Japanese colonization, but it never stopped. The French Battalion’s presence during the 1950-53 Korean War gave this walk even more meaning.

Right now, it’s like we’ve stopped for a moment to enjoy the view — seeing achievements like the KTX, nuclear energy cooperation and our economic exchange. But the path continues. It can become strenuous because of geopolitical and economic pressures, but we must continue with stamina.

I see a succession of summits ahead of us. President Macron’s state visit will be one summit, and perhaps President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to France will be another. The future awaits us, and the next peaks we must climb together are Innovation, AI, quantum physics and decarbonization peaks.

Many Koreans still see France as a country of luxury and romance. What is the 'New France' you want to show?

We are happy to have a romantic image, and we want to keep it, but France is more than that.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum physics will be two priority issues for innovation. France and South Korea have both organized AI summits, and we want to develop this from an industrial perspective — chip production and data centers — but also discuss AI regulation and ethics.

Quantum physics is another area where France is very strong; we have had many Nobel Prizes in physics. We want to build on that through partnerships between companies and Korean organizations such as KAIST and Yonsei University.

Decarbonization is also essential. Both South Korea and France have energy mixes that combine nuclear and renewable energy. We want to continue our cooperation on nuclear energy, especially the fuel cycle, as well as on renewable energies such as floating windmills.

K-culture is rising in popularity worldwide, including in France. Do you see this as a challenge for France, which is a traditional cultural powerhouse?

No, I think it’s an opportunity to inspire one another. In the movies, the French New Wave was very inspirational for Korean directors, but now Korean movies are also very successful. In webtoons, South Korea is a pioneer, and many young French people enjoy them. We have plans to open new artists' residences to nurture this cooperation.

France is one of only a few European countries without formal diplomatic relations with North Korea. Why is that?

The reason is quite simple: It’s the behavior of North Korea. They have violated international commitments, left the NPT and continuing to develop ballistic and nuclear programs in breach of Security Council resolutions. Now, their support for Russia’s war in Ukraine touches our strategic nerves. At this time, there is no objective factor that would incite us to change our stance regarding diplomatic relations.

In an era of strained multilateralism, what is the realistic role for South Korea and France?

Sometimes you read articles or opinions that international law is dead. That is completely false.

Multilateralism is indeed under strain, but countries like France and South Korea, which are very active on the international scene, have a common interest in preserving a rules-based order.

We need to reenergize these institutions, involving efforts to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative of today's world. France and South Korea should cooperate more closely in forums such as the UN Security Council, the G20 or the OECD to be creative and solution-oriented. I believe that is what we achieved, together, with the BBNJ treaty on the protection of High Seas and the Nice United Nations Ocean Conference, two great achievements of last year.

Regarding the United States, for a long time, we have talked about the need for strategic autonomy — strengthening the European pillar of NATO and increasing investments in our defense to deter future aggression.

France calls itself a 'resident power' in the Indo-Pacific. While South Korea often finds itself caught between the United States and China, how should we navigate this?

We have territories and citizens in the region, so we are not just visiting; we live here. We understand, of course, that South Korea has to manage a very complex environment, but the sense of President Macron's speech in Shangri-La was to avoid oversimplifications and being pressured into a kind of binary choice.

We believe South Korea can be stronger by partnering more with Europe as a de-risking approach. France offers a market of 450 million EU residents. This 140th anniversary is an occasion to reinforce the perception that France and the EU partners are your strategic, reliable and friendly partners in a very difficult regional and international environment.

French dining culture is famous for long conversations.

Meals are most importantly to share a good moment and good conversation. I think having good conditions like that is a way to nurture a deep conversation and open your heart, to go beyond your speaking points. In France, the cafes are always full, and people talk. The time used for a conversation around a good meal is never wasted time.

What is the significance of today's menu to you personally?

Today’s meal follows the traditional French structure: entrée, plat and dessert. We like to do things in threes, accompanied by wine, bread and butter.

We have Noix de Saint-Jacques [scallops], which is my family dish; my wife cooks it from time to time at home. It is personal, like Proust's madeleine.

Then we have the Chou Farçi [stuffed cabbage]. It reminds me of my home region, Auvergne, in central France. As a local specialty, it brings back many family memories. Cabbage is the same base ingredient used for Kimchi. While we cook it differently — filling it with meat — it represents a commonality between our cultures. I hope Koreans can discover cabbage in this French fashion; it is truly a dialogue between our two countries' cuisine.

Mille-feuille is a classic pastry found all across France.

The only thing missing today is cheese — a very important element — but we cannot display everything at on the table!

You've been here for more than two years. How do you feel about your life in South Korea so far?

I arrived in July 2023. I would say the most moving moments are the ones related to our common history.

Recently, I was in Jipyeong-ri for the 75th anniversary [of the pivotal 1951 battle during the Korean War]. It was very moving to see Korean and French students together with the veterans and their families, and saying 'thank you.' Seeing this passing the baton of memory between the generations is the most moving part for me.

I also remember a visit to the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan with a veteran's family. Seeing the tears in their eyes as they saw how South Korea has developed is something you never forget.

Have you adapted to the 'Palli-Palli' (hurry-hurry) culture?

I’m kind of a 'Palli-Palli' guy. Sometimes my family tells me I’m a bit impatient — I hope my colleagues don't share that too much — but I'm rather a doer.

We tell French companies that want to do business here that they must come to 'Palli-Palli' and need to be quick and responsive. But it's an oversimplification to suppose that the French are always slow. Maybe they do that when they are on vacation, but in their professional life, they are very active and French productivity is very high. So there’s no problem articulating the two business cultures, as figures confirm with increasing exchange and investments both ways.