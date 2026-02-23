Korean, Brazilian presidents deepen ‘brotherhood’ over chicken, beer and barbeque
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 23:27 Updated: 24 Feb. 2026, 00:26
SARAH KIM
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Korean President Lee Jae Myung was like a "brother" because of their shared experiences overcoming childhood adversities at a state banquet at the Blue House in central Seoul on Monday.
"Since entering politics, I've often heard that my life story and political journey are very similar to President Lula's," Lee said at his remarks at the dinner event attended by Korean and Brazilian government officials and business leaders. "Like President Lula, I too began my life as a child factory worker. It was a difficult situation for a child to endure, but my roots as a child laborer remain a source of unwavering pride."
Following the bilateral summit, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung hosted Lula and his wife, first lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, who were on a state visit to Korea, for dinner activities to deepen friendly ties.
"Because we share such similar life paths, from the moment I first met President Lula, I felt as if I had met an old friend and comrade," Lee said. "Just as President Lula and I share a deep friendship, like old friends, the people of our two countries will overcome physical distance and deepen their relationship, sharing a deep sense of trust."
"Ever since I learned about President Lee Jae Myung's life path, I felt like we were brothers," Lula told Lee, recalling their shared history of growing up in poor families and working from a young age.
"It was the belief that a fairer society is possible that drew us into politics," Lula said, noting that they defied the expectations of traditional politicians by "stubbornly following our path because of the aspiration of the Brazilian and Korean people to build a better future."
"I believe that this summit will serve as an opportunity for Korea and Brazil to become exemplary partners who contribute together to solving universal challenges to humanity in the international community and multilateral arenas," Lee said.
The menu showcased a fusion of Korean and Brazilian cultures, featuring crab salad with Brazilian mango salsa, Brazilian barbecue, Korean-style marinated ribs and braised Brazil nuts, Blue House spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.
The main course for the state banquet was a modern rib barbecue dish prepared by Chef Yoo Yong-wook, who appeared on Netflix cooking survival show Culinary Class Wars (2024-) season two. The barbecue dish was inspired by churrasco, a Brazilian grilled beef dish. Yoo personally explained the dish and served the head table.
A cocktail using cachaça, a Brazilian spirit, was served during their toast, and the two leaders clinked their glasses while alternately saying "geonbae," cheers in Korean, and "saúde," a toast meaning health in Portuguese.
Paik Jong-won, CEO of Theborn Korea and a judge on Culinary Class Wars also attended the banquet upon the invitation of the Brazilian side.
The banquet feature performances by jazz singer Woong San and Korean traditional musician Yu Taepyungyang and a children's choir.
They were served Korean-style and Brazilian chicken dishes made with Brazilian chicken served alongside Korean draft beer. The two leaders expressed their hope for harmony between Korea and Brazil, according to Kang.
The Korean presidential couple also presented gifts, including a painting of a tiger wishing for longevity and good health, Korean cosmetics, beauty devices, national football team uniforms, Samsung smartphones and pet supplies. First lady Kim also gave her cookbook to the presidential couple. The two first ladies were dressed in matching custom-made hanbok (Korean traditional attire), gifted by Kim earlier in the day after they visited a traditional market and jointly chose fabric together on Saturday.
President Lula said he wanted to invite Lee to Brazil as soon as possible, Kang said, noting that the dinner events proceeded with a "cordial atmosphere."
