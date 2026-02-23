Lee, Lula agree to elevate Korea-Brazil ties to a 'strategic partnership' at summit in Seoul
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 19:16 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 19:28
- SARAH KIM
Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during their summit in Seoul on Monday, calling for expanded cooperation in areas including critical minerals, the environment and defense.
"Today will be remembered as a historic day, marking a new leap forward in bilateral relations," Lee said in a joint press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul. Lee said the Korea-Brazil four-year action plan adopted at the summit would "serve as a road map to guide bilateral relations across a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, substantive cooperation and civilian exchanges."
Earlier Monday, Lee, accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung, greeted Lula and his wife — who were on a three-day state visit to Korea — in a welcoming ceremony at the Blue House. They were received by a troupe of 70 musicians, an honor guard and a delegation of children as a show of the utmost courtesy.
The two leaders, who first met at the Group of 7 summit in Canada in June 2025 and immediately shared a bond over their past as child laborers, were spotted patting each other on the shoulders and embracing for several seconds before heading into the summit talks. The two leaders later took part in a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding (MOUs), followed by the joint press briefing.
The two countries signed 10 MOUs, including agreements on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), health and agriculture.
He especially highlighted that the signing of the MOU for cooperation between SMEs will be a "crucial opportunity to expand bilateral trade and investment, previously centered on large corporations."
Likewise, he said that the MOU for regulatory cooperation in the health sector will "help K-beauty, which has recently gained popularity in Brazil."
The two sides also agreed to broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation to include future industries such as space, defense and aviation.
"Supply chain cooperation between our two countries is also underway in the aviation sector, with Korean parts companies participating in the manufacturing of Brazilian transport aircraft," Lee said as he pledged deeper cooperation, including in the joint development of next-generation civilian aircraft.
Lee nodded to Korea's attempted launch of its first commercial space launch vehicle from Brazil's Alcântara Space Center last December, adding that this has become a "significant asset for space cooperation between our two countries."
The two leaders discussed the need to quickly resume negotiations for a trade agreement between Korea and the Southern Common Market, or Mercosur, South America's largest trade bloc, including Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Lee added.
He stressed Brazil's intention to explore cooperation with Korean companies in critical minerals, semiconductors, aerospace and defense. He also highlighted the need to discuss the green industry and energy transitions, calling for Korea's participation in the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, a global fund launched by Brazil last year to preserve tropical rain forests.
Lula added that if sanitary and quarantine requirements for Brazilian beef exports are quickly finalized, it will also benefit Korean consumers.
Brazil is a leading global beef exporter, but Korea currently restricts imports of Brazilian beef due to concerns including foot-and-mouth disease.
In the agricultural sector, three MOUs were signed, including those on food security and supply chains. Lee said that "collaboration with Brazil, a leading agricultural powerhouse with advanced agricultural technology, is crucial for Korea's food security," highlighting the importance of cooperation in next-generation agricultural technology and sustainable development of the two countries' rural economies.
Lee said Lula's "inclusive growth" model "demonstrated that economic development and the eradication of poverty can be achieved in tandem" and aligns with Korea's initiative for sustainable growth and creating a "society where basic livelihoods are assured."
The two countries released an action plan to implement the Korea-Brazil strategic partnership from 2026 to 2029, covering political dialogue and people-to-people exchanges; the economy, finance, trade and investment; energy and the environment; science, technology, and innovation; and cultural and educational cooperation.
The annual trade between the two countries exceeded $10 billion over the past five years, Lee noted.
On Monday morning, Lula paid respects to veterans at the Seoul National Cemetery. Lee and Lula previously met on the margins of the G20 summit in South Africa last November and quickly rekindled their friendship.
In a welcoming message posted on X in both Korean and Portuguese ahead of the summit, Lee called President Lula "my eternal comrade," recalling their shared experiences as former child workers.
Lee, in his youth, suffered an injury on his left arm as a child factory worker supporting his family, and Lula, who worked as a teen lathe operator, lost a finger on his left hand.
Ahead of their summit talks, Lula asked Lee to sign a book with his face on the cover. Lee wrote in the book: "President Lula, I also respect you."
When Lula signed the guest log, Lee applauded his written remarks as "a work of art."
During their summit, Lee also said, "Brazil has overcome past difficulties to become a world-class nation, and this parallels much of Korea's political journey." He noted that "President Lula's personal life story and mine also share many similarities."
Lula, in turn, highlighted that Korea is a "leader in the cultural industry," citing the film "Parasite" as an example and noting that Brazil has much to learn from Korean food and other products."
The delegation included key figures from Brazil's business community, including Jorge Viana, president of ApexBrasil, Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of Embraer, a global leading aircraft manufacturer, and Magda Chambriard, president of Brazilian state-owned energy giant Petrobras.
Lula later attended the Korea-Brazil business forum at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul, attended by some 400 people from the two countries and an occasion to strengthen cooperation in key industries, including agriculture, food, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals and AI. Leaders of Korea's top conglomerates also attended, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.
Later Monday evening, Lee hosted Lula at a state banquet attended by the two countries' political and business leaders.
