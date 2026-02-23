Authorities contain wildfire in eastern Gangwon coastal area

Korean authorities on Sunday successfully contained a wildfire in a rural area of Gangwon after issuing an evacuation order for nearby residents.The fire broke out on a hillside in Goseong County on the east coast at about 7:22 p.m., but authorities had largely contained the main flames by about 9:15 p.m.Authorities issued a Level 2 emergency response at 7:34 p.m., mobilizing personnel and equipment from neighboring fire stations.A total of 277 personnel, including firefighters and public officials, along with 70 pieces of equipment, were deployed to bring the blaze under control.Strong winds were sweeping across the east coast, including Goseong, at the time of the fire.As the flames continued to spread due to the strong winds, Goseong County officials sent emergency text alerts instructing residents to evacuate.Some residents were reported to have taken shelter at nearby resorts and other lodging facilities.Yonhap