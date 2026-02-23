Kim Jong-un reins regime with party-building lines at Party Congress
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:48
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was unanimously reappointed as general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea during the fourth-day session of the Ninth Party Congress, North Korean state media reported Monday.
Pyongyang cited the strengthening of its war deterrence centered on nuclear forces and progress under its five-year national economic development plan as justification for the decision, with analysts saying the move signals that Kim’s consolidation of power has entered its final stage.
The decision was adopted at a meeting held Sunday, the Rodong Sinmun said Monday. Under party rules, a general secretary is elected at a party congress, which is typically held every five years. The general secretary represents and leads the entire party organization.
Kim’s party title was initially “first secretary” at the start of his rule in 2011. It was changed to party chairman at the Seventh Party Congress in 2016 and to general secretary at the Eighth Party Congress in 2021. Kim Jong-un was born sometime between 1983 and 1984, the fifth son of father and predessor as North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
“[Kim] has energetically led the work to turn the Korean People’s Army, the pivot of national defense and pillar of safeguarding peace, into an elite and powerful army and thus built the revolutionary armed forces capable of coping with any threat of aggression on their own initiative and fully prepared for any form of war,” the decision statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
“The war deterrence of the country with the nuclear forces as its pivot has been radically improved, our state has dynamically advanced in the orbit of prosperity and the future destiny of the country and the people has been reliably guaranteed despite the stern challenges of history,” the decision statement added.
The language in the statement indicated North Korea’s intention to continue advancing its nuclear capabilities.
Ri Il-hwan, a party secretary, argued in a proposal related to the general secretary election that national defense and the economy should advance together.
Arguing that an era has arrived in which there is no need to debate whether national defense comes first or the economy comes first, Ri likened the North Korean people’s desire to having that of choosing between “candy or bullets,” adding that the people now want both.
His remarks suggest that while maintaining a policy of strengthening national defense through nuclear forces, the country will also pursue economic prosperity — the candy. They may also indicate that Pyongyang has no intention of entering negotiations premised on denuclearization in exchange for sanctions relief.
“We will not pursue improved and visible economic living conditions by mortgaging the nuclear forces that guarantee the safety of our republic’s government and future generations,” Ri also said. “Even through countless hardships, we will not change our choice.”
The resolution also formalized five party-building lines for a new era that Kim first presented in 2022. They include politics, organization, ideology, discipline and work style.
The decision statement emphasized establishing the sole leadership system of the party Central Committee.
“By specifying the five party-building lines of the new era in the resolution, the party system has been fully aligned with Kim Jong-un’s governing philosophy,” said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.
However, state media did not mention whether references to reunification and the Korean nation in the existing party rules were removed or whether a hostile two-state policy toward the South was formally codified.
Discussions continued at Sunday’s meeting regarding Kim’s report on party activities delivered through Saturday. Premier Kim Jong-gwan, Foreign Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong-ho and First Vice Department Director of the party’s munitions industry department Kim Jong-sik also delivered remarks during the meeting.
A draft resolution on the first agenda item would be reviewed and revised through sectoral meetings before being submitted to the plenary session for adoption, the Rodong Sinmun said. The final resolution is expected to outline domestic and foreign policy directions for the next five years.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Kim, expressing hope to promote regional and global peace and stability together, Xinhua News Agency reported Monday.
Xi emphasized his personal friendship with Kim and called for coordinated responses to geopolitical challenges. Some analysts said the tone of the message suggested closer North Korea-China relations compared with previous exchanges.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEOK-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)