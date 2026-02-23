Incheon Airport Corporation chief to resign as mayoral run speculation mounts
Lee Hag-jae, president of the Incheon International Airport Corporation, will step down this week, the airport operator said Monday, as speculation mounts that he could run for Incheon mayor in the June 3 local elections.
His resignation comes ahead of a March 5 deadline requiring senior public officials and heads of public institutions to leave their posts at least 90 days before an election under Korea’s Public Official Election Act. Lee’s term was set to run through June 19.
The Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, who appointed him, holds the authority to accept his resignation.
Lee, a former People Power Party lawmaker appointed to lead the state-owned airport operator under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been at odds with the current government in recent months.
During a presidential briefing in December, he clashed with President Lee Jae Myung over the president's call to tighten inspections to catch cash smuggling. He has also differed with the government over airport security screening and personnel authority.
Earlier this month, the Land Ministry released an audit on a reform of the airport’s parking valet service, saying “the overall process, including the motive for the service reform and contract details and procedures, was carried out in a hasty manner.”
The report included phrases such as “simplistic logic,” “unreasonable,” “poorly executed,” “makeshift,” “consistent with excuses” and “lax discipline.”
Some observers interpreted the language as a warning directed at Lee Hag-jae.
Lee is also under investigation by police following complaints of abuse of authority, obstruction of business and a violation of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
Incheon International Airport Corporation said it will hold a farewell ceremony for Lee at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the main auditorium of its east building headquarters.
His office has not confirmed whether he plans to run in the upcoming mayoral race.
