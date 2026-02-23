 Authorities tame North Chungcheong wildfire after suspect allegedly started fire to keep warm
Authorities tame North Chungcheong wildfire after suspect allegedly started fire to keep warm

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 13:32 Updated: 23 Feb. 2026, 13:56
A fire breaks out in a mountainous area in Jangnim-ri, Daegang-myeon, Danyang County, North Chungcheong, at 1:59 a.m. on Feb 23. [NEWS1]

A wildfire broke out in North Chungcheong after a person lit a fire to keep warm after becoming lost on a mountain. Nearby residents have since evacuated.
 
The Danyang Police Precinct in North Chungcheong said on Monday that it is investigating the suspect on suspicion of arson in connection with a wildfire in a mountainous area in Jangnim-ri, Daegang-myeon, Danyang County.
 

The fire broke out at 1:59 a.m. on Monday, and the main blaze was brought under control at around 7:50 a.m. Fire authorities deployed approximately 70 pieces of equipment, including fire engines and helicopters, and about 200 personnel. Authorities are working to put out the remaining embers.
 
No casualties were reported, but about 50 residents were evacuated to a senior center. Around 8.6 acres of forest were burned.
 
The suspect is believed to have fallen into a waterway on the mountain and used leaves to start a fire to keep warm, a police official said. Part of the suspect’s right pant leg was reportedly burned while attempting to put out the fire.
 
Police are investigating the suspect to find the exact cause of the fire. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]


