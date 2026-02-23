Convicted rapist Noh Young-dae relocates to Chuncheon after completing 13-year sentence
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 10:55
Noh Young-dae, a man who served a 13-year prison term for sexually assaulting two sisters in Goyang, Gyeonggi, has recently been released and chosen Chuncheon, Gangwon, as his place of residence, according to a News1 report on Sunday.
Noh — who previously committed crimes mainly in Gyeonggi — has been staying for about two months at the Gangwon branch of the Korea Rehabilitation Agency in Sanong-dong, Chuncheon.
The branch is a rehabilitation facility that provides housing for former inmates and supports their livelihood through job training and employment assistance. Under its regulations, Noh can remain there for up to two years — initially for six months, with the possibility of three additional extensions of up to six months each.
Although the facility has a designated nighttime curfew, there is reportedly no clear legal basis to enforce it for most residents, meaning compliance is largely encouraged rather than mandated.
Noh was indicted for breaking into an apartment in Goyang in December 2012 and sexually assaulting two sisters. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, along with a 10-year order to disclose and notify the public of his personal information.
After being arrested on rape charges at the time, Noh escaped from a police station by climbing over a wall while under investigation, but was recaptured five days later. Investigators said he had slipped one hand out of his handcuffs before fleeing. After being transferred to prosecutors, he again attempted to escape by pushing a correctional officer, but was immediately apprehended.
His personal details — including his name, age, physical information, photograph and address — are registered on the government’s sex offender notification website.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)