Man arrested after air conditioner is tossed at pedestrians from roof

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 17:22
A sign on the Jungnang Police Station in eastern Seoul in 2020 [YONHAP]

A man has been arrested after an air conditioner was thrown off a roof at pedestrians "for no apparent reason."
 
The suspect was arrested for inflicting aggravated bodily injury on another under the Criminal Act, according to the Jungnang Police Precinct on Sunday.
 

The suspect is accused of throwing the air conditioner at three pedestrians from the rooftop of a three-story residential building in the Junghwa-dong neighborhood of Jungnang District, eastern Seoul, at about 3:55 p.m. Sunday in an attempt to injure them. None of the pedestrians were hurt.
 
The unit had been left unattended on the rooftop, according to police findings. Officers were dispatched after receiving reports from the pedestrians and arrested the suspect at about 4:40 p.m. at the scene.
 
The suspect reportedly threw the unit "for no apparent reason," according to police, while also noting, "The suspect was confirmed to have a history of mental illness and was placed under emergency hospitalization," while refraining from elaborating or drawing a link to the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHANG-YOUNG [[email protected]]
