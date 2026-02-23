Over 50 helicopters deployed to combat ongoing wildfire in South Gyeongsang
HAMYANG, South Gyeongsang — Firefighters battled a major wildfire in a mountainous area of Hamyang County for a third day on Monday, deploying more than 50 helicopters under a nationwide mobilization order as strong winds and rugged terrain hampered efforts to contain the blaze.
The fire was 32 percent contained as of 8 a.m., the Korea Forest Service said. Crews extinguished 2.52 kilometers (1.57 miles) of the 7.85-kilometer fire line, while the affected area reached 558 acres.
Fire authorities worked overnight with 603 personnel and 105 pieces of equipment, but steep rocky slopes restricted ground operations. Gusts of up to 8.5 meters (27.9 feet) per second further complicated efforts to slow the spread.
The Korea Forest Service issued a Level 2 wildfire response at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The National Fire Agency followed with a nationwide mobilization order at 11:14 p.m., citing the need for broader state support.
At daybreak, 51 firefighting helicopters were deployed in stages, along with 119 fire engines and 754 personnel, according to fire authorities.
The wildfire forced 134 residents to evacuate to the Eoullim gymnasium in Yurim-myeon. One vinyl greenhouse was destroyed, authorities said.
“We will deploy all available equipment until the main flames are brought under control," a Korea Forest Service spokesperson said.
The blaze is the first major wildfire of the year, defined as a fire that burns more than 247 acres of forest or continues for more than 24 hours. It comes as strong wind and dry weather advisories remain in place across the country.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts snow or rain in the Hamyang area on Tuesday, with precipitation of 1 to 2 millimeters (0.04 to 0.08 inches) per hour expected from 10 a.m. through early Wednesday and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
