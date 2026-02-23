Russian Embassy in Seoul to remove controversial banner after it observes holidays
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:43
The Russian Embassy in Seoul said Monday it plans to remove a controversial banner hanging on its exterior after celebrating Russian national holidays in February amid speculation the message might allude to the country's war with Ukraine.
The embassy in central Seoul recently put up a red vertical banner covering several stories that reads "Victory will be ours" in Russian, a phrase historically used during World War II.
Diplomatic observers noted that it is rare and at odds with the usual norms of mutual respect for a foreign mission to display such a message in the host country’s capital.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently lodged its concerns with the embassy, saying that the banner could create unnecessary tensions with Korean citizens and other countries, but it remained in place as of Sunday.
The embassy on Monday described displaying banners at foreign embassies as a "general custom," saying it was installed to mark two Russian holidays in February — Diplomat's Day and Defender of the Fatherland Day.
Russian Ambassador to Korea Georgy Zinoviev told the press at the Russian embassy on Feb. 11 that Russia would not forget what he described as the “greatness” of North Korean troops’ deployment to the war in Ukraine.
It said the banner is only a temporary installation and was planned to be removed after related celebratory events are completed.
The embassy also defended the banner, saying it bears a phrase familiar to all Russians and is related to several historic moments in Russian history, and that it does not harm anyone's sentiments if the historic context is taken into consideration.
Experts say the embassy’s repeated controversial actions may reflect a deliberate signal from Moscow to the South Korean government.
