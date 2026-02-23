 Russian Embassy in Seoul to remove controversial banner after it observes holidays
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Russian Embassy in Seoul to remove controversial banner after it observes holidays

Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:43
A banner reading ″Victory will be ours″ in Russian is seen hanging at the building of the Russian Embassy in Korea in Jung District, central Seoul on Feb. 22. [NEWS1]

A banner reading ″Victory will be ours″ in Russian is seen hanging at the building of the Russian Embassy in Korea in Jung District, central Seoul on Feb. 22. [NEWS1]

 
The Russian Embassy in Seoul said Monday it plans to remove a controversial banner hanging on its exterior after celebrating Russian national holidays in February amid speculation the message might allude to the country's war with Ukraine.
 
The embassy in central Seoul recently put up a red vertical banner covering several stories that reads "Victory will be ours" in Russian, a phrase historically used during World War II.
 

Related Article

Diplomatic observers noted that it is rare and at odds with the usual norms of mutual respect for a foreign mission to display such a message in the host country’s capital.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently lodged its concerns with the embassy, saying that the banner could create unnecessary tensions with Korean citizens and other countries, but it remained in place as of Sunday.
 
The embassy on Monday described displaying banners at foreign embassies as a "general custom," saying it was installed to mark two Russian holidays in February — Diplomat's Day and Defender of the Fatherland Day.


Russian Ambassador to Korea Georgy Zinoviev told the press at the Russian embassy on Feb. 11 that Russia would not forget what he described as the “greatness” of North Korean troops’ deployment to the war in Ukraine.
 
It said the banner is only a temporary installation and was planned to be removed after related celebratory events are completed.
 
The embassy also defended the banner, saying it bears a phrase familiar to all Russians and is related to several historic moments in Russian history, and that it does not harm anyone's sentiments if the historic context is taken into consideration.


Experts say the embassy’s repeated controversial actions may reflect a deliberate signal from Moscow to the South Korean government.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Russia Embassy Korea Ukraine

More in Social Affairs

Civic groups urge probe of unauthorized payments potentially linked to Coupang breach

Education Ministry to roll out mandatory AI courses at universities

Russian Embassy in Seoul to remove controversial banner after it observes holidays

'Standing shoes' split concertgoers' opinions as concerns rise over sightlines, safety

Seoul High Court assigns appeals by Yoon, others over martial law rulings

Related Stories

Ukrainians and Russians alike hold protests in Seoul against war

Rhee Ken arrives to fight in Ukraine despite gov't 'threats'

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

'Victory will be ours': Russian embassy hangs large banner ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Ukraine will propose a limited cease-fire during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, officials say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)