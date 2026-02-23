Seoul High Court assigns appeals by Yoon, others over martial law rulings

'Standing shoes' split concertgoers' opinions as concerns rise over sightlines, safety

Russian Embassy in Seoul to remove controversial banner after it observes holidays

Education Ministry to roll out mandatory AI courses at universities

Civic groups urge probe of unauthorized payments potentially linked to Coupang breach

Related Stories

Ukrainians and Russians alike hold protests in Seoul against war

Rhee Ken arrives to fight in Ukraine despite gov't 'threats'

Refugees from Ukraine face struggles in Korea

'Victory will be ours': Russian embassy hangs large banner ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Ukraine will propose a limited cease-fire during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, officials say