'Standing shoes' split concertgoers' opinions as concerns rise over sightlines, safety
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 18:05
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Accidents involving K-pop concertgoers wearing “standing shoes,” or athletic shoes with platforms measuring 7 to 15 centimeters (2.76 to 5.9 inches), are drawing attention online, invoking backlash and concern over interrupted sightlines and safety risks.
Recent posts on online communities and social media include anecdotes from both people who spotted others wearing the shoes and those who donned the standing shoes themselves.
“I saw the person in front of me, who was wearing standing shoes, fall and hit the floor and break a tooth,” a netizen wrote. “I thought they were a clown,” wrote another.
“I ran around in [standing shoes], and my toenail came off,” wrote one who claimed to have personally worn the shoes at a K-pop concert.
Standing shoes are designed to help concertgoers in standing-room sections see the stage better. As the name suggests, these areas are typically packed with people who stand, so a person's view can easily be obstructed. As a result, some concertgoers treat height-boosting footwear as a must-have.
Multiple rental listings have appeared on online secondhand marketplaces, with one-time fees ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 won ($6.94 to $20.80), often for shoes with platforms higher than 10 centimeters.
Netizens have raised concerns that the overheating trend can lead to serious injuries, pointing out that even one person toppling over in a crowd could lead to a chain reaction of people falling, with the standing-room layout increasing the risk of a major accident. Some have argued that standing shoes should be banned outright due to these safety concerns.
Many are also concerned that, as concertgoers who wear standing shoes continue to raise the height of their platforms, ordinary attendees may be left with no view at all.
“It feels way too inconsiderate,” a netizen wrote. “If everyone gets taller, doesn’t that mean nobody can see?”
Opinions are also split on whether restrictions should be imposed on people of a certain height.
“At this point, you need to be at least 180 centimeters tall to enter a concert hall,” one person wrote. “Tall people shouldn’t wear standing shoes.”
Others pushed back, arguing that it is unfair to target only some people when many already wear the shoes, or that those who are shorter than 175 centimeters, even with the shoes, should choose seated sections instead.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)