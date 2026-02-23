A world neatly divided between good and evil

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

If one were to single out the two most dramatic scenes from the night of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, they would likely be these: National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik vaulting over the fence of the Assembly compound to pass a resolution lifting martial law, and Democratic Party (DP) spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong grappling with the barrel of a soldier’s rifle, trying to hold it back with her bare hands.Their courage — risking arrest, even their lives, to defend democracy — left a deep impression on many citizens. And yet the images also carried an ominous undertone. A president who had declared martial law on implausible grounds and dispatched troops, confronted by two individuals standing against armed soldiers with nothing but their bodies — the tableau seemed to crystallize a stark contrast between absolute evil and absolute good. For those inclined to divide the world neatly into right and wrong, good and evil, the scene must have felt like a revelation, a vindication of everything they believed.Even before martial law, we had been witnessing the disappearance of politics. The greatest responsibility lies, of course, with former President Yoon Suk Yeol. His stubborn refusal to recognize the leader of the opposition as a legitimate negotiating partner — declining even to meet him for two years — became the driving force that pushed his adversaries toward increasingly extreme forms of struggle. But the opposition was no less guilty of refusing recognition. From the moment the administration took office, it openly spoke of impeachment, staged candlelight rallies, and, during the general election, chanted, “Three years is too long,” at a president whose term is constitutionally guaranteed.The president exercised his veto power dozens of times against bills passed by the National Assembly, while the opposition repeatedly introduced impeachment motions that, under the Constitution, are meant to serve as a last-resort remedy. In this spiral of vetoes and impeachments, the lives of ordinary citizens inevitably receded from the center of political concern. Correction was needed on both sides.The reckless declaration of emergency martial law, however, upended this balance in an instant. After witnessing military helicopters landing at the National Assembly and special forces troops descending onto its grounds — in 21st-century Korea — it is no longer possible to say, “The opposition’s serial impeachments were also wrong.” When a list of politicians to be arrested is discovered in a retired officer’s notebook, any attempt at evenhandedness risks being dismissed as a failure to grasp reality. The emergence of what appears to be absolute evil confers upon the other side a kind of unlimited moral immunity.Those who had been raising their voices for political reform suddenly fell silent. But can this truly be called a victory for the DP or for progressivism?It is often said that Yoon’s declaration of martial law destroyed conservatism. In terms of immediate electoral politics, that is true enough. Lee Jae Myung, the DP leader who had lost the presidential election and was shuttling between investigations and courtrooms, is now president. The People Power Party (PPP) has suffered the humiliation of seeing two of its presidents impeached, becoming an object of ridicule and avoidance. Far from winning local elections, it struggles even to recruit viable candidates for major provincial posts such as Gyeonggi.Yet progressives, too, have lost their way.Convinced that their historic mission is the eradication of “insurrection” — the realization of an absolute good — they appear willing, for the sake of convenience, to bend core constitutional principles such as the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. When Yoon was sentenced to life imprisonment, some critics rebuked the court, saying, “The sentence will not be carried out anyway, but for symbolic or warning purposes, the death penalty should have been imposed.” One cannot help but marvel at how self-righteousness can render people so blind.Do they not consider how it would sound to the international community to say, “We have sentenced a former president to death, but there is no need to worry because we will not carry it out”? More fundamentally, how can those who profess to value human rights so lightly speak of using a human life as an instrument of warning? The progressive camp’s longstanding habit of attributing all of Korea’s ills to pro-Japanese collaborators, entrenched elites orconglomerates has once again resurfaced.In a world neatly divided between good and evil, healthy criticism has no place. One cannot be seen to side with evil. Yet without criticism, whether progressive or conservative, political forces lose vitality and regress. The disappearance of politics that we continue to experience begins precisely there. When politics fails to perform its role, the adjustment of competing interests becomes distorted — and in the end, it is the weakest and most vulnerable who suffer most.How, then, can a solution be found? It is difficult to look to the DP for answers. If there is to be any possibility of resolution, the initiative must come from the side that committed the greater wrong. In a climate where moral lines are so sharply drawn that criticism itself becomes taboo, the side branded as evil must demonstrate that no one is always right or always wrong — that even those who have erred can change. How? Through voluntary sacrifice.Those who aided or defended the disastrous failures of the Yoon administration — or who stood in positions where they should have intervened but did not — must publicly acknowledge responsibility and step down. That is the only way to escape the posture of absolute evil. Yet not a single figure in the PPP has resigned, despite two presidents from its ranks having been impeached in succession.Unless those on the side that erred take the first step, even the most legitimate criticism of the current ruling party and president will fail to resonate. And our politics will remain missing in action.