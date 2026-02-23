How a meteoric rise in power can wreck conservatism

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Jang Dong-hyeok, the leader of the People Power Party (PPP), first won a National Assembly seat in a by-election in June 2022. His career in national politics is not yet four years old.I first met him at a dinner in October 2024, exactly six months after the PPP, then led by interim chief Han Dong-hoon, suffered a historic defeat in the general election. At the time, Jang was widely seen as Han’s right-hand man, serving as the party’s senior Supreme Council member. He wore a red knit sweater — the party’s signature color — and greeted a stranger with a degree of banter that felt almost excessive. When asked why Han, clearly responsible for the crushing defeat, had returned to the leadership without a period of reflection, Jang replied confidently, “If he intends to run in the next presidential election, it’s right for him to come back without delay. I was the one who suggested it.”That “bodyguard of Han Dong-hoon” seized the party’s top post himself less than 10 months later. The two are now estranged to the point of open hostility. Martial law, impeachment, the collapse of conservatism and the mobilization of anti-impeachment forces created a political vortex, and Jang rode it to the top — buoyed by conservative YouTubers and an energized hard-line base. It is one of the most dramatic meteoric rises in modern conservative politics.Now, the words of this “one-and-a-half-term” party leader are steering the conservative camp toward a dead end.After a lower court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment, Jang responded by invoking the “presumption of innocence,” arguing that “those who put severing ties with Yoon first are the ones we must decisively sever ties with.” Rather than distancing the party from Yoon, he has effectively embraced a “Yoon Again” position, reading out statements that seemed to echo the former president’s rhetoric. References to “how to change the election system to protect each precious vote of the people” and other familiar phrases bore unmistakable traces of Yoon’s worldview.Such unconventional moves have prompted varied interpretations. Has Jang already written off victory in the upcoming local elections, seeking instead to consolidate his standing as a hard-line conservative leader? Has he concluded that expanding into the political center is futile and chosen instead to lead the self-styled “patriotic citizens,” biding his time for the future? Perhaps he even harbors a hope of political survival — that if the results are close enough to claim a respectable loss, he might retain his post.Whatever his motive, it is difficult to shake the impression that personal survival has taken precedence over reflection on the future of the conservative community. His shallow political résumé may not be unrelated. Having ascended so swiftly, Jang has little accumulated capital to lose. With neither long-honed political experience nor deep reservoirs of goodwill, he may feel he has little to forfeit. In such circumstances, gambling on an all-or-nothing strategy can seem rational: if it succeeds, he reaps a windfall; if it fails, he has lost little more than he risked.Jang is not alone in his meteoric rise. Han Dong-hoon, now on the opposite side of him, is not so different. Han was abruptly appointed justice minister by Yoon on the grounds that he held a U.S. law license and spoke fluent English, making him well-suited to modernize the justice system to “global standards.” He joined the PPP only at the end of 2023, after being tapped again to serve as interim party chief. His political career is even shorter than Jang’s.Fandom politics and livestream broadcasts may all be fair game in contemporary politics. But Han’s camp’s insistence on a “true conservatism” narrative raises concerns. Within the conservative ranks, there are many who are not inclined to view Han favorably. How must it feel for those who have sustained the ideological roots of conservatism for decades to be suddenly branded “fake conservatives”? As Jeong Gyu-jae, a former editorial writer at The Korea Economic Daily, advised, Han would do well to “take off his thick-rimmed glasses, retreat to a temple or prayer house and reflect on why he entered politics in the first place.”If there is a singular example of meteoric ascent in conservative politics, however, it is Yoon himself. After his impeachment, he reportedly remarked, “Whether it’s five years or three years as president, what difference does it make?” Within that offhand comment lies the tragedy of elevating an unseasoned leader to the highest office. The hardships conservatives now endure are the consequence of entrusting the presidency to someone who never fully grasped the weight of the role.As long as opportunism prevails — as long as the attitude of “If Yoon could do it, why can’t I?” substitutes for patient preparation and hard-earned experience — the future of conservatism will remain bleak.