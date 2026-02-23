Zhang Youxia, Lin Biao and Zhang Guotao

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

It will be one month tomorrow since Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and long regarded as the No. 2 figure in China’s military hierarchy, was purged. Despite the intense scrutiny from global media, Beijing has remained calm, even as two figures from the 105-year history of the Chinese Communist Party have been thrust back into the spotlight.The first is Lin Biao (1907-1971), China’s second minister of national defense, who is frequently cited by foreign media. Fourteen years younger than Mao Zedong (1893–1976), Lin was once Mao’s officially designated successor. The preamble to the party constitution, ratified at the Ninth Party Congress in 1969, described him as “Comrade Mao Zedong’s close comrade-in-arms and successor.” Just two years later, on Sept. 13, 1971, Lin died in a plane crash in Mongolia alongside his wife and son. The charge announced posthumously was “attempted seizure of power.”The second figure is Zhang Guotao (1897–1979). On Feb. 9, the People's Liberation Army Daily wrote that “during the Long March, Zhang Guotao split and threatened the activities of the Party and the Red Army. Comrade Zhu De stated resolutely, 'At the Politburo meeting, I supported the resolution to march north. I cannot reverse that decision. I am a Communist Party member. My duty is to carry out the party's decision.'”Though less familiar to the general public, Zhang Guotao was a pivotal figure in the early history of the Communist Party. As a student at Peking University, he helped lead the May Fourth Movement in 1919. In July 1921, he attended the founding congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai as the Beijing delegate; Mao participated as the representative from Hunan Province. During the Long March, Zhang commanded the Fourth Front Army, whose forces outnumbered Mao’s First Front Army. He did not attend the Zunyi Conference in 1935 and opposed the northward march. Instead, he established a “Second Central” in Sichuan. After clashing with Mao, he defected to the Nationalist government in 1938. The Communist Party subsequently stripped him of his membership.When the military’s official newspaper invoked Zhang Guotao, observers asked whether it was implying that Zhang Youxia had similarly split the party and armed forces and that a “second Zhu De” had resisted and reported him. Earlier, on Jan. 25, the People’s Liberation Army Daily accused Zhang Youxia of having “trampled upon” and undermined the Central Military Commission chairman responsibility system.As the investigation into Zhang lengthened, The Economist spoke of “the return of Pekingology.” It revisited a 1971 essay, “On Photographs,” by the late Harvard professor Roderick MacFarquhar (1930-2019), a leading scholar of the Chinese Communist Party. The article suggested that within official photographs lie clues — and the right questions — for deciphering power struggles in Beijing.Zhang Youxia’s purge bears similarities to the cases of Zhang Guotao and Lin Biao, yet also differs in important ways. On Feb. 13, the People’s Daily published a notice outlining personnel arrangements for next year’s Party congress. The curtain has risen once again — noisily — on another drama of power reshuffling.