Eagles slugger Roh Si-hwan signs most lucrative deal in KBO history

Hanwha Eagles slugger Roh Si-hwan has signed the longest and most lucrative contract ever in Korean baseball.The Eagles announced Monday they have signed Roh, 25, to an 11-year contract worth 30.7 billion won ($21.3 million), including incentives. It is the most expensive contract in KBO history, including all free agent deals and extensions awarded to non-free agents.The deal will take effect in 2027 and will take the third baseman through 2037, likely ensuring that he will retire as an Eagle. No player has ever signed a deal longer than eight years.The Eagles also explained that they will allow Roh to be able to play with MLB clubs after the 2026 season if he is interested. In case Roh takes his talent to the major leagues, the player and the Eagles have also reached an agreement that he will rejoin the Eagles upon returning to the KBO.The Eagles selected Roh with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. After showing some power potential in his early years, Roh developed into a premier slugger in 2023, when he set career highs with 31 home runs and 101 RBIs en route to finishing as the runner-up in league MVP voting.Last year, Roh set a new career best with 32 home runs and matched his best of 101 RBIs while playing all 144 games. He also stole a career-high 14 bases.Over the past three years, Roh ranks second in the KBO with 89 home runs and 291 RBIs.Roh has hit 124 home runs for his career. He is one of just two active players in their 20s with at least 100 career home runs, alongside his current teammate Kang Baek-ho, who has 136."I never once thought about playing for another team," Roh said. "So I was really happy to sign this contract. I know I am no longer just a young player. I have to be more responsible on and off the field, and help lead Hanwa to a title. I am looking forward to playing for our fans for the next 11 years."