 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics close with celebration at Verona Arena
Published: 23 Feb. 2026, 09:24
Olympic volunteers perform at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

The 2026 Winter Olympics drew to a conclusion Sunday with a ceremony at  the ancient Verona Arena, celebrating the athletic feats achieved over the past two weeks across northern Italy.
 
Two Olympic cauldrons were extinguished simultaneously in Milan and Cortina in a symbolic farewell to the first Winter Games to officially feature the names of two host cities in the title. 
 

The competition at the Milan-Cortina Olympics itself was even more widespread.
 
Milan, Italy's financial capital, which hosted all skating events, and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which hosted curling and some snow events, are about 260 kilometers (162 miles) apart. In between, there were two other clusters of venues, one for alpine skiing and snowboarding, and another for ski jumping and cross-country skiing.
 
Italy hosted some 2,900 athletes from 92 countries over an area of about 22,000 square kilometers, making this the most spread-out Olympics ever, winter or summer. 
 
Fireworks light up during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

The Olympic rings are illuminated during a performance at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

The closing ceremony was held in Verona, Italy, a city that did not host any competitions during the Olympics.
 
The venue was an amphitheater historians believe was constructed by the Romans almost 2,000 years ago and hosted brutal gladiator fights. 


At the closing ceremony on Sunday, the Verona Olympic Arena came to life with Italian history and art showcased under the title "Beauty in Action." It was a tribute to the beauty of the host country and also an homage to the beauty of athletic performances.
 
Volunteers with flags arrive at the Verona Arena for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Athletes marched into the arena to the tune of classic film soundtracks and Italian pop songs. And the medalists from the final event of this Olympics, the men's and women's 50-kilometer class mass start in cross-country skiing, were feted in the victory ceremony in Verona.
 
The tradition of awarding the final Olympic event during the closing ceremony began at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics.
 
After the medalists were honored, Won Yun-jong, newly elected a member of the Athletes' Commission of the International Olympic Committee during the Olympics, was introduced to a rousing ovation at the arena.
 
Toward the end of the closing ceremony, the Olympic flag was handed over to the next host of the Winter Olympics, the French Alps.
 
Athletes from Korea attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Korea sent 71 athletes in six sports, with a goal of winning at least three gold medals — one more than at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
 
The country met the target on the number, with two gold medals from short track speed skating and one from snowboard. Korea also grabbed four silver medals and three bronze medals to finish in 13th place.
 
Short track speed skater Kim Gil-li was the country's lone double gold medalist, winning the women's 1,500-meter title and the 3,000-meter relay title. 
 
Choi Ga-on soared to the women's halfpipe snowboard gold medal after bouncing back from a bad fall during the final. It was the first Olympic gold for Korea in a snow event.
 
An audience member wearing a jacket with Olympic-themed pins attends the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [YONHAP]

Short trackers Choi Min-jeong and Hwang Dae-heon served as Korea's co-flag bearers at the closing ceremony.
 
Choi Min-jeong won the relay gold and the 1,500 meters silver medal in Milan. By reaching seven career medals, Choi became the most decorated Korean Olympian.
 
Hwang won the men's 1,500-meter silver medal and also helped the men's team win the 5,000-meter relay silver medal. He became the first Korean male short tracker to win a medal at three consecutive Winter Games.
 
"I didn't expect that I would carry the flag at the closing ceremony," Choi Min-jeong was quoted as saying on the Olympic Information Service. "I am very grateful to be able to finish the competition by taking on such a meaningful and wonderful role."
 
Musicians perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Feb. 22. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
